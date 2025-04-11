Crucial P310 $65 $81 Save $16 This is a solid M.2 SSD for someone on a budget. You get impressive performance, along with reliability. And it now comes in at just $65 for the 1TB model. $65 at Best Buy

Crucial makes some of the best storage that you can buy on the market, which is why if you're on the lookout for a new M.2 SSD, the brand's offerings are a pretty solid choice. The Crucial P310 is not only affordable, but it also delivers when it comes to performance numbers as well, making it one of the best bang for your buck SSDs.

For a limited time, you can score this 1TB model for a slight discount, which drops it down to just $65. While this isn't the steepest discount, it's the lowest price we've seen for this SSD. So grab it for your desktop, laptop, or PlayStation 5 while the deal's still live to save.

What's great about the Crucial P310 M.2 SSD?

This M.2 SSD really does deliver when it comes to performance, with sequential reads speeds that can reach up to 7,100MB/s, and sequential write speeds that top out at 6,000MB/s. For a Gen4 drive, this is an impressive number, and far above what would be considered average.

Of course, that means that this drive is perfect for a variety of uses, like day-to-day work or playing games. And as stated before, so long as your device has a compatible M.2 slot, you can use this drive in order to upgrade your storage. So, whether you're looking to upgrade a desktop, laptop, or even PlayStation 5 — this is going to be the perfect SSD.

And just in case you're worried about reliability, Crucial provides a five-year warranty for this SSD, just in case you run into any issues later down the line. For the most part, you're getting excellent value with this M.2 SSD, but if you want to check out more options, here are some SSDs that we highly recommend.