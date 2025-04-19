Crucial P310 $160 $170 Save $10 The best value SSD is now down to a fantastic price, coming in at just $160 for this 2TB model. $160 at Amazon

When we reviewed Crucial's P310 2230 SSD, we called it "the new king of 2230 SSDs." We gave it a 9.5/10 and loved its performance and long warranty. Perhaps the only thing we didn't like about it at the time was that it cost so much. Luckily, the price has come down quite a bit over the past few months, and we're now seeing a pretty solid discount from Amazon that drops the 2TB model to just $160 for a limited time.

What's great about the Crucial P310 2230 SSD?