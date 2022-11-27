Crucial P5 Plus SSD Crucial P5 Plus SSD $73 $100 Save $27 The Crucial P5 Plus may not be the fastest SSD you can buy, but its performance to price makes it an incredibly great (and affordable!) upgrade to your PC. Save up to $120 on the 2TB model, or pick up the 1TB option for $66 off. $200 at Amazon (2TB) $94 at Amazon (1TB) $73 at Amazon (500GB)

With all the great Cyber Monday computing deals going on, there's no better time than now to stock up on some upgrades to your PC. Luckily, storage is one of the best areas you can look for price cuts around this time, and Crucial is lining up a bunch of sales to get the ball rolling on your next upgrade. Right now, that means you can snag its excellent P5 Plus SSD for up to $120 off and add some speedy space to your rig.

If you don't need the full might of a 2TB drive, then you can step down to the 1TB or 500GB for under $100 each. Plus, Crucial says this baby work well with the PS5, so even console gamers can get in on this deal. This is seriously among the best SSD deals you'll find right now.

Why is this a good deal?

You'll find storage deals all throughout the year, but the Cyber Monday and Black Friday season is when you're bound to find the best. This year is no different, with the 2TB version of this particular drive nearly hitting its lowest price ever. The only time it's been lower than $200 was for one day in October, so you can be sure you're getting a great price.

For the money, you'll pick up a pretty speedy PCIe 4.0 drive that's rated at up to 6600MB/s sequential read speeds. That's not quite as fast as we've seen PCIe 5.0 SSDs hit, but it's still fast enough to ensure loading times in games and opening programs will be insanely good. Plus, 2TB of extra storage will go a long way to easing any space issues in your PC if you've been having them.

Plus, Crucial is an excellent name in the storage space, meaning this is backed by a company that lives and breathes storage. And if you have a PS5, this drive works with it, so you can upgrade from the measly 1TB drive (really under 800GB) that it ships with for even more game storage. Just make sure you get the version that comes with a heat sink if you're buying one for your PS5.