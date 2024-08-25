Key Takeaways Don't overlook the TDP of your CPU and GPU as it determines the performance as well as cooling requirements.

The PCIe generation of motherboard's M.2 slots will determine your SSD's maximum speed.

Having a DRAM SSD can make a huge difference if sustained write performance matters to your workload.

Your PSU's tier rating and case's component clearances are critical for reliability and compatibility.

If you're building a PC for the first time, you might be aware of the common mistakes you should not make, such as buying incompatible components or forgetting to install a few things. Even if you're buying a pre-built gaming PC, you need to check if it will be good enough for gaming. Similarly, before buying a laptop, you should ensure you understand the detailed specifications.

However, there are many more aspects that you should care about when building or buying a new computer. I'm talking about certain critical specifications of the major components of your PC that can make or break its performance and reliability. These specs might not be as readily apparent as others, leading to inexperienced buyers regretting their purchase later.

6 PC case: Check physical compatibility

It sucks to end up with a radiator that doesn't fit

A PC case is one of the highlights of any build — it defines the PC's exterior looks and also determines things like airflow. However, if you choose a case based simply on looks and mesh panels, you might be doing yourself a disservice. Many of your components need to fit inside your case comfortably. These include AIO radiators, graphics cards, power supplies, and case fans.

If your chosen case doesn't have enough clearance to accommodate a radiator or graphics card, it can quickly become a nightmare. You can easily refer to the product page of your shortlisted cases to compare the stated clerances to the size of your components. A small check before buying anything can prevent needless suffering later.

5 PSU: Refer to the tier list

Wattage and efficiency isn't enough