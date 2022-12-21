This holiday season, we know you'll be taking about a gazillion photos, and if you're wary about uploading them to the cloud, we have your back. There are a lot of discounted portable storage solutions currently available, and we think they're worth every cent.

Crucial X6 4TB Portable SSD Crucial X6 Portable SSD $70 $110 Save $40 Are you looking for a way to keep all your photos private? Or maybe you want a great way to store large files for your projects. Either way, the 1TB version is a mere $70 this holiday season! $70 at Amazon (1TB)

Depending on how much storage space you need, the Crucial X6 is available for as little as $50, down from $70 for the 500GB version and $70 for the 1TB option. The 4TB option is available for $260, down from $450, which is also a great price if you need that much space. The greatest part is that these can arrive before Christmas in most places in the U.S. if you want them as a gift. If you're not in any hurry and want to go for free shipping, you'll get it before the New Year hits.

Crucial X8 Crucial X8 Portable SSD $280 $480 Save $200 If you want a speedier storage option, the Crucial X8 portable SSD comes with a discount too. The 4TB version is down $200, which is an amazing amount to save, even if this isn't the lowest price we've seen this particular model available for. $280 at Amazon (4TB)

The Crucial X8 is an amazing option for those who want speedy transfers of large files. It can reach read speeds of up to 1050 MB/s, which is excellent if you want to play files you store on it. Whether we're talking about movies or games, you're good to go. You can even hook this one up to your Xbox or PlayStation if you want more storage space for your games. Just like the other model, you can get this one before Christmas, but if you want free delivery, you'll get it next week.