Crucial X6 Portable SSD $43 $70 Save $27 If you're looking for a fantastic portable SSD to carry all your files with you, then the Crucial X6 is the perfect solution. Super compact and now available for a fantastic price, this SSD is a good solution for all your needs. Save nearly 40% on this 500GB option, or get one of the bigger capacity options also available with a discount. $43 at Amazon

When it comes to the best portable SSD options out there, the Crucial X6 easily made our list. This particular model from Crucial is perfectly affordable even without the discounts, but this deal makes purchasing any of the X6 a no-brainer. The 500GB model is now starting at just $43, with other capacities also discounted.

Why you'll love the discounted Crucial X6 portable SSD

The Crucial X6 is a fantastic purchase, allowing users to hit up to 800MB/s when transferring data, though that's only for the larger models. The 500GB model can still hit 540MB/s speeds, though. Sure, that's not as fast as some of the more expensive options, but it's rather great for this price point. The Crucial X6 comes in multiple capacity options, starting with 500GB, and upgrading to 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB.

The 500GB capacity option usually costs $70, but you can get it for a mere $43 right now. The other capacity options are also worth your attention. The largest Crucial X6 can host up to 4TB of data and usually costs $450, but you can now get it for $216. That's less than half-priced if you don't want to do the math. These are the best prices we've seen in a very long time, if ever, depending on the capacity you're interested in buying. Here's how much each of these other X6 options will cost you:

Crucial X6, 1TB: $60 (save $50) at Amazon

(save $50) at Amazon Crucial X6, 2TB: $110 (save $90) at Amazon

(save $90) at Amazon Crucial X6, 4TB: $216 (save $234) at Amazon

The Crucial X6 is a super compact SSD, measuring just 2.72 x 0.43 x 2.52 inches. It will literally fit into your pocket. At this size, it's also super light, measuring just 1.39 ounces. If you drop this one, you don't have to worry too much, either, because it was built to withstand drops from up to 6.5 feet. So unless you're throwing it around, it should be just fine after any regular-use slip to the floor. Hurry up and place your order while the deal is still active.