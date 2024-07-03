When it comes to picking system memory for your PC, you need to know what's supported by your processor and motherboard. Crucial makes a wide range of memory modules for different applications, and is one of the few memory manufacturers that uses its own NAND, through its parent company Micron. That gives them control of the process from start to finish, and also means that Crucial is likely to have a RAM kit to suit your needs. The Pro Overclocking DDR5 range is the latest RAM module from the company, with a subdued design, relatively fast speeds, and low latency, all at an affordable price point.

Testing the Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5 kit on a 12th-gen Intel system saw impressive performance out of the box, and even managed a modest overclock over the factory overclocked speed. The modules are low-profile, look great, and don't waste any energy on RGB lighting, since there isn't any. This is a great DDR5 kit for mid-range builds, or for workstations where you want to fill all your RAM slots and speed is a secondary concern.

About this review: Crucial provided XDA with a sample for this review, but had no input to its contents.

Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5-6000 kit (2x16GB) Affordable, fast DDR5 for work and play

Crucial cranked these DDR5 modules up to 6000 MT/s, then clad them in stylish heatspreaders that will look great in workstations or stealthy builds. They also support both XMP and EXPO, giving you easy overclocks no matter which CPU brand you use. Brand Crucial Size 16GB, 32GB Technology DDR5 Speed 6,000 MT/s RGB No Latency 36 Pros Stylish, stealthy heatspreader design Great performance for the money Easy overclock with XMP or EXPO Cons Only 16GB modules Not the tightest timings available

Great performance for the money

Easy overclock with XMP or EXPO Cons Only 16GB modules

Price, specs, and availability

The Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5 RAM modules come in one form currently: 16GB modules in single packs or kits of two. The only available speed is 6000 MT/s, which is really fast when you consider that mid-range DDR4 modules were running at 3200 MT/s or lower. The kit we're reviewing is the DDR5-6000 32GB (2x16GB) which is plenty of system memory for running apps on Windows or Linux, and is more than enough for playing games. The price of this kit is $110, which shows how DDR5 pricing has dropped as the technology matures.

Design and features

Stylish minimalist design without a trace of LED lighting

Crucial says they took inspiration from origami for the design of the heat spreaders on these DDR5 modules, and there's certainly an element of that with low-poly features on the ends that look like the aluminum was folded together. That minimalist approach also has them leaving off any traces of RGB lighting, so these are perfect for workstation builds, or for any gamers who prefer their flashbangs to be on-screen and not inside their case. With a 35mm height, they're low-profile enough to go under pretty much any CPU cooler, even those designed for small form-factor (SFF) cases.

Perfect for workstation builds, or for any gamers who prefer their flashbangs to be on-screen and not inside their case

This kit from Crucial isn't the most exciting DDR5 on the market, but then again, memory isn't the most exciting component when talking about design. Because of how motherboards are laid out and clearance considerations, manufacturers can't really do much to differentiate their RAM kits. Crucial leaned into that here, and the result is a stylish set of DDR5 modules that won't turn heads, but they won't get heads turning away either.

Performance

Easy XMP or EXPO overclocking, with a bit of juice left in the tank for a manual tweak

We tested the Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5-6000 with the MSI Z690 Unify-X motherboard, Intel Core i9-12900K processor, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super. We also installed two kits on an AMD Ryzen 7900X system, and managed to get all four modules running at 6000 MT/s. That's impressive, as speed can be an issue sometimes on AMD builds, as the effective supported speed typically drops when you populate all four slots.

The Intel Core i9-12900K booted right up with the 6000 MT/s XMP profile selected

This kit has both Intel XMP and AMD EXPO profiles, which should mean one-click overclocking from the base JEDEC rate of 4800 MT/s. That was certainly the case with the Intel Core i9-12900K, which booted right up with the 6000 MT/s XMP profile selected. We were able to push the kit up to 6600 MT/s without changing the timings, which is only a band below the 6800 MT/s that Unify-X officially supports. We still recommend sticking to XMP speeds for daily use, but it's nice to know that there's a little extra speed if you need it.

On the AMD Ryzen 7900X, EXPO speeds were all we could manage, but 6000 MT/s is the sweet spot for Ryzen 7000 processors. We managed to get four modules running at the EXPO speeds, so running a kit of two will be no issue.

Should you buy the Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5-6000?

You should buy the Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5-6000 if:

You want low-profile modules

You prefer to have no lighting on your RAM

You don't want to spend more for a flashy design

You shouldn't buy the Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5-6000 if:

You can't live without RGB lighting

You want the fastest DDR5 available

You need more than 16GB per module

DDR5 RAM is now a mature technology, with prices dropping accordingly, latency improving, and speeds increasing. Early on in its lifecycle, the minor performance uptick compared to DDR4 RAM wasn't worth the significantly higher prices. Now, every memory manufacturer is competing for the same users, making the same cutthroat environment that DDR4 memory was sold in. With pricing now lowered to an affordable range, the benefits of DDR5 are many, including being more energy efficient and running at lower voltages out of the box, plus higher overclocked speeds and additional features over DDR4.

Every Intel processor since 12th-gen runs better with DDR5, and AMD's Ryzen 7000 series won't work without it. And the best DDR5 motherboards keep getting better, with successive BIOS updates that improve performance with the latest generation of RAM. If you would prefer flashier or faster RAM than this kit, check out our list of the best DDR5 RAM for gaming. If you want memory that just works straight out of the box, the Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5 RAM is a kit worth looking at.