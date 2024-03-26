Crucial T500 Gen4 NVMe $72 $144 Save $72 A fantastic Gen 4 M.2 SSD that not only packs a lot of speed but also comes in at a relatively affordable price. You can use this M.2 SSD in your laptop, PC, or PlayStation 5. $72 at Amazon

M.2 SSDs are the best option if you're looking to upgrade the storage on your PC, laptop, or game console. SSDs offer impressive speeds, excellent reliability, and are extremely durable. Of course, they can also be a bit more costly, but if you look hard enough, you'll almost always be able to find a pretty good deal, which can save you a bit if you're looking to upgrade. With that said, we've managed to find a deep discount on this Crucial T500 1TB M.2 SSD, which brings the price down to just $72.49 for a limited time.

What's great about Crucial's T500 M.2 SSD?

There are a lot of choices when it comes to M.2 SSDs, but the Crucial T500 is a great option if you're looking for something that's reliable with lots of speed and relatively affordable. When it comes to the numbers, we're looking at some impressive numbers here, with the T500 1TB model offering sequential read speeds up to 7,400 and sequential writes up to 7,000MB/s.

With these types of numbers, it is easily going to be able to handle anything you throw at it, making it a great option for a PC that's going to be doing some intensive work. Although this is a Gen4 SSD, it still offers backwards compatibility, which means you'll be able to use it in a Gen3 M.2 slot. Granted, you won't get the same great speeds, but you'll still be able to take advantage of the discounted price seen today.

In addition to laptops and PCs, the Gen4 drive is also a great fit for the PlayStation 5. So, if you've been thinking about increasing the space on your console, this is going to be a fantastic option. Of course, with that all said, the main draw here is going to be the fantastic price, with the drive now coming in well below its original retail price.