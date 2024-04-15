Crucial T500 Gen4 NVMe $139 $190 Save $51 If you've been looking to upgrade your laptop, PC, or PlayStation 5 — this 2TB SSD is going to be the one for you. Right now, you can score a great discount that drops this SSD by $50. $139 at Amazon

It's always good to have a little extra storage on your device, whether that's on a PC, laptop or console. And if you're an avid gamer, you'll know all too well how quickly storage can be used when installing a new game, with some recent AAA titles easily commanding over 90GB per game. With that said, expanding your storage can be quite costly, especially if you're looking to max out your device with 2TB or more.

That's where this fantastic deal comes into play, with a promotion that knocks $50 off the price of this Crucial 2TB SSD for a limited time. And since you're buying from Amazon, you're going to get convenient free shipping and if you're a Prime member, you're also going to be able to take advantage of same-day delivery and get easy returns if it's not really what you were looking for.​​​​​​​

What's great about this Crucial T500 2TB SSD?

Perhaps the best thing about this SSD is going to be its size and price. Not only do you get a lot of storage for your dollar, you're also getting it at a relatively affordable price. Also, you're not getting a low-tier SSD here with compromised performance. Instead, this SSD performs like an absolute beast, turning in impressive performance numbers with sequential read speeds up to 7,400 and sequential write speeds up to 7,000MB/s.

Perhaps best of all, this SSD is quite versatile, being a Gen4 model, capable of being used in PCs, laptops, and even a PlayStation 5. If your PC or laptop doesn't have a Gen4 slot, don't worry, as long as its Gen3, it'll still be compatible with this SSD, it just won't get up to the maximum performance numbers stated above.

While this deal is pretty good, coming in with a $50 discount, you're also going to get an added bonus with this promotion with a free month of Adobe's Creative Cloud service. This plan normally retails for $60 per month and includes access to over 20 apps, with some of the brand's best being included, like Photoshop, Illustrator, Premier Pro, After Effects, and more.

Of course, you'll want to be quick because, at this price, the deal won't last long. And if you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll get same-day shipping if you order early enough and quick returns if you don't like it. So get this deal while you can and save.