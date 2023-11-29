Crucial T500 Gen4 NVMe $102 $170 Save $68 A fantastic price on a Gen 4 M.2 SSD. This laptop is a great upgrade for laptops, desktops, and even the PlayStation 5. For a limited time, you can score this SSD for just $102, which is 40% off the original retail price. $102 at Amazon

M.2 SSDs are a fine option if you're looking to upgrade the storage on your laptop or desktop. It's reliable, durable and offers the best speed out of any drive on the market today. With that said, prices can be expensive, with M.2 drives costing more than their SATA or HDD counterparts.

Of course, finding a good deal for one can easily change that narrative, and luckily, we've managed to uncover a great deal on a 2TB M.2 SSD. This Crucial 2TB Gen 4 SSD is now 40% off for a limited time, knocking down the price to just $102.

What's great about Crucial's T500 M.2 SSD?

Despite its price tag, Crucial's T500 M.2 SSD is a fantastic performer, offering impressive data transfer speeds with sequential reads up to 7,400 and sequential writes up to 7,000MB/s. If you're not sure what this means, well, this drive is fast, really fast, and you won't have to worry about the drive slowing you down and holding back productivity.

Perhaps the best part of a Gen 4 M.2 SSD is that it's compatible with all M.2 slots, which means it can be used in any computer or laptop. Furthermore, Gen 4 drives are also compatible with the PlayStation 5, which means you can upgrade your game console and add a massive amount of storage for a small price.

If you're looking to add a ton of storage to your device, this is going to be one of the best deals out there right now. Just make sure to pick it up while you can, because at this price, the deal won't last long.