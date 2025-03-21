Crucial T705 Gen5 SSD $390 $714 Save $324 Crucial T705 claims to be the fastest SSD, with read and write speeds up to 14,500 MB/s and 12,700 MB/, respectively. it also supports Microsoft DirectStorage, offering you faster gameplay and sharper graphics. $390 at Amazon

If you're looking for one of the best SSDs available, then Crucial's T705 SSD is going to be in the mix as one of the fastest out there. While we loved this SSD in our review, we did think that it was pretty expensive. Luckily, we're now seeing some excellent promotions on the drive, with the 4TB model getting a hefty discount from Amazon that knocks $324 off. That means you can now score this drive for just $390, which is the lowest price we've seen yet.

What's great about the Crucial's T705 SSD?