Crucial T705 Gen5 SSD $165 $175 Save $10 This is the SSD that you need if you're looking for the fastest read and write speeds. Right now, you can score up to $120 off for a limited time. $165 at Amazon (1TB) $280 at Amazon (2TB)

If you're looking to upgrade your SSD to something top of the line, you won't find a better drive than Crucial's T705 SSDs. We dubbed this drive the "new king" in our review, thanks to its impressive read and write speeds that can crank up to 14,500 MB/s. If you're looking at that number and thinking to yourself that it must be a mistake, well, it's not, this drive really is that impressive. Of course, it is a Gen 5 SSD, which means you're going to need compatible hardware to fully take advantage of it, and it also costs quite a bit more than its Gen 4 SSD counterparts.

With that said, we've spotted a fantastic deal from Amazon that knocks up to $120 off for a limited time. Mind you, this drive has an original retail price that comes in at $400 for the 2TB model. This isn't cheap by any means, but this latest discount does a pretty good job of mitigating some of the hurt to your wallet by taking a huge chunk off. But if you're looking for the fastest drive that you can buy right now, then this deal is going to be right up your alley.

What's great about the Crucial T705 M.2 SSD?

We were absolutely blown away when we reviewed this drive when it first dropped back in July. And for the most part, nothing has really changed, with this SSD offering some of the best read and write speeds of any M.2 SSD that you can find on the market right now. Luckily, in our review, we found that the 2TB model is the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSD that Crucial now offers with sequential read speeds up to 14,500 MB/s and sequential write speeds up 12,700 MB/s.

Yes, it really is that fast, and absolutely blows some of our favorite SSDs out of the water. It goes without saying, but this drive is going to be perfect for pretty much any application, whether it's for gaming, creative apps, or just basic use. Perhaps the only downside that we saw with this drive is that it can get pretty hot. And because of that, we fully recommend a heatsink when using any PCIe 5.0 SSD. So make sure your current motherboard comes with one already, or grab one if you're thinking about purchasing this Crucial SSD.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this M.2 SSD, which pretty much offers the best performance you're going to find for the time being. And with its newly reduced price, it's a great time to buy, especially if you're looking to build a new top of the line PC with all the best parts. Get it while you can because at this price, the deal won't last long.