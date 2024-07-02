Key Takeaways The Crucial T705 is a high-performance PCIe 5.0 SSD that offers cutting-edge storage capabilities. It is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, with and without a heatsink. The drive is rated for read speeds of up to 14,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 12,700 MB/s, depending on the capacity.

In testing, the Crucial T705 performed exceptionally well, outperforming other PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0 drives in most benchmarks. It is one of the fastest drives we've tested, with the 4TB model we tested not being the fastest of the three capacities.

The drive is recommended for users who want the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSD available, have a motherboard with M.2 heatsinks or plan to buy the heatsink version, and have a high-end desktop computer to use it in. However, it may not be the best choice for those looking for a value-priced SSD or for use in a PlayStation 5, and those who don't demand cutting-edge performance may be better served with a PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The second wave of PCIe 5.0 solid-state drives (SSDs) is upon us, with the flagship Crucial T705 aiming to be the fastest drive on the market right now. This M.2 NVMe storage drive can hit speeds of up to 14,500 MB/s (depending on capacity), surpassing every other PCIe 5.0 SSD, while getting a bit warmer in the process. It's a faster version of Crucial's T700, which we called "the king of PCIe Gen5 SSDs." Well, the king is dead. Long live the new king, as Crucial's T705 is now the ruler of the land.

About this review: Crucial provided XDA with a sample for this review but had no input to its contents.

Crucial T705 Gen5 SSD Speedy, but spendy 8 / 10 $155 $175 Save $20 The T705 is the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSD you can buy right now, and is often discounted, making it better value than the rest of the PCIe 5.0 market. Pros Exceptionally fast transfer speeds at up to 14,500 MB/s

1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities

Available with optional heatsink Cons Expensive

Requires some sort of cooling for optimal performance $155 at Amazon (1TB) $280 at Amazon (2TB) $515 at Amazon (4TB) $155 at Newegg

Price, specs, and availability

Super speedy SSD storage comes with a super price tag

The Crucial T705 is widely available from major retailers, and from Crucial's own webstore. You can get three storage options: 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, all of which are available with and without a hefty heatsink. The 1TB was $240 at launch, or $260 for the one with a heatsink, 2TB was $400, and the 4TB we're testing now was $714 at launch for the bare drive. Prices have come down since then, with the bare drive starting from $155 for 1TB, and going up to $515 for the 4TB version.

While the drive is rated up to 14,500 MB/s for read speeds, it depends on which capacity drive you pick up. The 1TB has sequential write speeds of up to 10,200 MB/s, and sequential reads of up to 13,600 MB/s. The 2TB is the fastest of the three, with up to 14,500 MB/s reads and 12,700 MB/s writes, and the 4TB has 14,100 MB/s reads and 12,600 MB/s writes. None of these drives are what you'd consider slow, but it's worth knowing the slight variances if speed is your main consideration.

Crucial T705 Gen5 SSD Form factor M.2 2280 Storage capacity 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB Sequential write 10,200 - 12,700 MB/s Sequential read 13,600 - 14,500 MB/s Random write 1,750 - 1,800K IOPS Random read 1,400 - 1,550K IOPS Hardware Interface PCIe 5.0, NVMe 2.0 TBW 1,200 - 2,400 TBW DRAM 1 GB LPDDR4, 2 GB LPDDR4, 4 GB LPDDR4 Controller Phison E26 Warranty 5 years Expand

Storage performance

This is one seriously speedy solid-state storage drive

Close

To test the Crucial T705, we used a test bench with an MSI Z690 Unify-X motherboard, Intel Core i9-12900K processor, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super. This motherboard has two PCIe 5.0 slots, so we used an expansion card to put the Crucial T705 under a massive heatsink. Crucial recommends a heatsink used with this drive, and it's our experience that every PCIe 5.0 drive needs some sort of cooling to stay at peak performance without the risk of thermal throttling.

The Crucial T705 is among the fastest drives we've tested.

CrystalDiskMark is the first program we usually reach for when testing drives, to see how Crucial's speed claims match up with other PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0 drives. We included the previous PCIe 5.0 drive from the company, the Crucial T700, and the impressive 4TB Corsair MP700 Pro SE to show where the T705 fits in the top end market. We also added numbers for the Samsung 990 Pro, to see how this new drive from Crucial fares against the best of last-gen PCIe 4.0 drives. For a drive that's aimed at beating the competition, it's no surprise the Crucial T705 is among the fastest drives we've tested. In fact, it outperforms in most tests, making it the fastest drive we've tested, if not by much.

Crucial T705 Crucial T700 Samsung 990 Pro Corsair MP700 Pro SE SEQ1M, Q8T1 Read: 14,108 MB/s

14,108 MB/s Write: 12,340 MB/s Read: 12,398 MB/s

12,398 MB/s Write: 11,814 MB/s Read: 7,465 MB/s

7,465 MB/s Write: 6,897 MB/s Read: 14,011 MB/s

14,011 MB/s Write: 11,970 MB/s SEQ1M, Q1T1 Read: 8,888 MB/s

8,888 MB/s Write: 9,607 MB/s Read: 9,460 MB/s

9,460 MB/s Write: 5,839 MB/s Read: 3,878 MB/s

3,878 MB/s Write: 6,046 MB/s Read: 8,847 MB/s

8,847 MB/s Write: 9,355 MB/s RND4K, Q32T1 Read: 680 MB/s

680 MB/s Write: 468 MB/s Read: 774 MB/s

774 MB/s Write: 600 MB/s Read: 785 MB/s

785 MB/s Write: 533 MB/s Read: 1,014 MB/s

1,014 MB/s Write: 718 MB/s RND4K, Q1T1 Read: 95 MB/s

95 MB/s Write: 327 MB/s Read: 82 MB/s

82 MB/s Write: 308 MB/s Read: 72 MB/s

72 MB/s Write: 248 MB/s Read: 94 MB/s

94 MB/s Write: 366 MB/s

The Crucial T405 performed extremely well with CrystalDiskMark, beating almost every other NVMe SSD we've tested in the majority of tests. That's perhaps expected from a PCIe 5.0 SSD marketed as the fastest on the market, but it's good to see that our testing also shows this. And remember, the 4TB model we tested isn't the fastest of the three capacities, so the 2TB capacity drive will likely be a little faster.

Now we are moving onto ATTO Disk Benchmark, which is a great tool for seeing how fast an SSD can transfer data from different file sizes. Here, the T705 didn't really get into its stride until the I/O size reached 1MB or above. That's possibly indicating that Crucial tuned this drive for sustained speeds of larger file transfers, like the ones you'd have in video editing workflows.

Crucial T705 512B Read: 67 MB/s

67 MB/s Write: 25 MB/s 1KB Read: 140 MB/s

140 MB/s Write: 152 MB/s 2KB Read: 306 MB/s

306 MB/s Write: 282 MB/s 4KB Read: 578 MB/s

578 MB/s Write: 446 MB/s 8KB Read: 1,110 MB/s

1,110 MB/s Write: 879 MB/s 16KB Read: 2,200 MB/s

2,200 MB/s Write: 1,660 MB/s 32KB Read: 4,420 MB/s

4,420 MB/s Write: 3,310 MB/s 64KB Read: 8,370 MB/s

8,370 MB/s Write: 6,210 MB/s 128KB Read: 8,840 MB/s

8,840 MB/s Write: 11,120 MB/s 256KB Read: 8,770 MB/s

8,770 MB/s Write: 11,280 MB/s 512KB Read: 8,850 MB/s

8,850 MB/s Write: 10,810 MB/s 1MB Read: 10,630 MB/s

10,630 MB/s Write: 11,470 MB/s 2MB Read: 12,500 MB/s

12,500 MB/s Write: 11,470 MB/s 4MB Read: 12,940 MB/s

12,940 MB/s Write: 11,470 MB/s

Throughout our testing, the highest temperature I saw was 53C, which is great for a PCIe 5.0 SSD. The Asus ROG M.2 expansion card used for testing was likely the reason for this, as it has a beefy heatsink and wicks away heat efficiently. As always, we recommend using a heatsink of some description with any PCIe 5.0 SSD, and it's not a bad idea for PCIe 4.0 SSDs either.

Should you buy the Crucial T705?

You should buy the Crucial T705 if:

You want the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSD available

You have a motherboard with M.2 heatsinks or plan to buy the heatsink version

You have a high-end desktop computer to use it in

You shouldn't buy the Crucial T705 if:

You want a value-priced SSD

You want a SSD to put in your PlayStation 5

You don't have a motherboard with PCIe 5.0

The T705 is an excellent upgrade over the earlier T700 PCIe 5.0 SSD from Crucial, using the same components to achieve higher speeds. If you're planning on building a new-generation system or adding storage space to one you already own, it's the drive to look at first. You'll get cutting-edge performance that has a small lead over the rest of the PCIe 5.0 pack.

cutting-edge performance that has a small lead over the rest of the PCIe 5.0 pack

However, it's not the best SSD for most users. Those who don't demand cutting-edge performance from their PCs are going to be better served with a PCIe 4.0 SSD, which will be cheaper, use less power, generate less heat, and can offer up to 8TB of capacity. Benchmarks aside, there are very few situations where anyone needs a PCIe 5.0 SSD, as loading speeds for games, programs, documents, and even operating systems are fast enough on the older PCIe 4.0.

This is about the peak performance for PCIe 5.0 SSDs with current hardware. Micron's 232-layer NAND and Phison's E26 controller are used by most of the other PCIe 5.0 drives on the market, including this one, and the theoretical maximums have been reached. To get faster, we'll need new components from both Phison and Micron, and potentially a rewrite of the M.2 slot specifications, as current drives appear to be hitting the power limits of the socket.