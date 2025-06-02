Crucial X10 Portable SSD $440 $780 Save $340 A compact portable SSD that delivers tons of storage and excellent performance. Get it now for its best price ever at $340 off.

While cloud storage services are a popular option, you can't go wrong with local storage, especially if you're able to find some good deals. With that said, this Crucial X10 8TB portable SSD can be had at a great price right now as it falls to its lowest to date. For a limited time, you can score $340 off, dropping it down to $440. Now, this isn't cheap by any means, but you're getting a massive amount of storage for a great price.

Related 3 reasons an external SSD has become an integral part of daily life As external SSD's have seen skyrocketing capacity and increased portability, keeping one on me for offline file management has become a must.

What's great about Crucial's X10 portable SSD?

Source: Crucial

Crucial makes some excellent storage solutions, and its X10 series delivers with excellent speed and durability. Not only is this drive compact, but you also get an IP65 rating that makes this portable SSD dust and moisture resistant. Furthermore, it can also handle some accidents as well, with protection against drops as high as 9.8 feet.

As mentioned before, you get 8TB of storage, along with performance that can reach up to 2,100MB/s. For the most part, you can use it with pretty much any device, making it highly versatile. Crucial even provides a five-year warranty on the drive just in case you have any problems with it.

Overall, not a bad way to store your files if you're looking for plenty of storage space. Just be sure to act quickly because this deal won't be around for long. And if you're on the fence and don't quite need this much space, you can always check out some of our other top portable SSD recommendations.