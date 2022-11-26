Crucial X6 4TB Portable SSD Crucial X6 Portable SSD Huge storage at a great price $260 $450 Save $190 This compact little external SSD is hardly bigger than a set of wireless earbuds, yet packs in a whopping 4TB of storage space for all of your important data that needs safekeeping. It's currently enjoying a HUGE discount at Amazon for Black Friday, bringing the price down to $260. That's $190 off! $260 at Amazon

Black Friday is a great time to save big on big ticket tech like TVs, PCs, and phones, but there are also plenty of great Black Friday accessory deals to browse. Crucial, one of the leading storage manufacturers you'll find today, currently has its external X6 portable SSD on deep sale for anyone who needs to upgrade their storage game. These drives are reliable, they perform very well with read speeds up to 800MB/s, and they're super compact. Amazon currently has the 4TB model down to just $260, which is $190 off the regular price. It's still a pricey accessory, but it's nowhere near what you'll pay when it's not on sale.

Why buy the Crucial X6 4TB SSD?

Crucial's X6 is one of the best portable SSDs for anyone who wants a lot of storage in a super compact package. The discounted model has a whopping 4TB of storage space that should handle just about anything you want to keep backed up, and it's not much larger than a set of wireless earbuds. You can carry it with you without worrying too much about scrambling your files, as it has robust drop and shock protection.

It has one USB-C 3.2 port handle transfers, which can reach up to 800MB/s on the read side. That makes short work of file transfers, and it's even compatible with modern PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Not everyone needs this much storage, but those who do will want to take a second look at the Crucial X6.