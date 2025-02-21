Crucial X6 SE Portable SSD $63 $100 Save $37 The Crucial X6 Portable SSD is a fantastic option for content creators working with large files. Despite its small form factor, you get tons of storage, and it offers decent performance with read speeds up to 800MB/s. For a limited time, you can score this drive at its best price of just $63. $63 at Best Buy

If you're looking for fast external storage that's compact and also durable, then portable SSDs are the way to go. Not only are there plenty of different models and brands to choose from, but they can also be had cheap if you know when and where to look. Luckily, you won't need to do any digging to find a good deal, as we've already done all the hard work for you.

Related 3 reasons an external SSD has become an integral part of daily life As external SSD's have seen skyrocketing capacity and increased portability, keeping one on me for offline file management has become a must.

This Crucial X6 SSD is one of our favorites, offering excellent bang for your buck. The best part is that this 1TB model is usually priced at $100, but can now be had for far less, with a discount that drops it down to just $63. This is the lowest price we've seen for this drive, so get it from Best Buy while you still can.

What's great about the Crucial X6 SSD?

Source: Crucial

The important thing here is that you're getting a reliable, high-quality drive that's also pocketable with the ability to store lots of data. The Crucial X6 delivers great value thanks to its price, and this 1TB model is going to be a good option for someone that needs a portable drive to move files around.

When it comes to performance, Crucial states that the X6 can reach speeds up to 800MB/s. And you're also going to get excellent durability as well with the drive's ability to take a drop or two, while also resisting extreme temperatures. While the SSD has a USB-C port, and also comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable, it also comes with a USB-A adapter, just in case you need to plug into older devices.

And as far as compatibility goes, you can plug this into any device as long as you format it to work with that product. For the most part, you can't go wrong here at this price. Of course, if you're looking for better options, you can always check out some other portable SSDs we'd recommend.