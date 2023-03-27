Crucial X6 Portable SSD Looking for a great portable SSD to store all your files, photos, or games? Well, the Crucial X6 has one on sale again and we love this massive discount! You can get the 500GB for a mere $43 right now, down from $70. The other storage capacity options are also on sale. $43 at Amazon (500GB)

The Crucial X6 is easily one of the best portable SSDs you can get right now, making these discounts even more attractive. The 500GB X6 starts at $43 over at Amazon, which is $27 under its full price. While Amazon marks up the discount as much more significant, the genuine MSRP of this X6 is only $70, so while the discount is not as impressive as $60, it's still great.

Why you'll love the Crucial X6 portable SSD

One of the things we absolutely love about this Crucial model is the fact that it is affordable. Let's be honest; we're all looking for good deals. It's also positively tiny, measuring just ‎2.72 x 0.43 x 2.52 inches. Basically, it can fit into your pocket, and you won't really feel the bulk. It's also built well enough to withstand drops from up to 6.5 feet, which is more than it will need daily.

You can get the Crucial X6 in four capacity options, namely 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. Here's how much these will cost you so that you can make an informed decision:

Buying a portable SSD such as the Crucial X6 will prove to be super helpful for you in the long run, as you can use it to create computer backups anytime you want to ensure all your data is protected or you wish to install your OS from scratch. You can also use it to transfer files between computers, especially larger ones that would take forever to send online, or you can edit photos and videos on the go. Of course, we also love using portable SSD to store games that you can play on the go or movies to watch on vacation.

Whatever the reason you want to get a portable SSD, Crucial X6 will be a fantastic fit. Now that these SSDs are also on sale, it would be a shame to miss out on the freedom such a device offers you and your data.