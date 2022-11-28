Crucial X8 Crucial X8 Portable SSD Fast storage, big capacity $300 $480 Save $180 The Crucial X8 portable SSD brings a massive 4TB capacity and transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s via the USB-C 3.1 (Gen 2) port. It'll also work with USB-A ports thanks to the included adapter. Its aluminum core protects against drops and shocks. Cyber Monday brings a massive $180 discount, knocking the total down to $300. $300 at Amazon

There have been a lot of great Black Friday peripheral and accessory deals come and go this weekend, and we're now seeing Cyber Monday enter in with new savings on hot tech. One specific add-on for your laptop or tablet that we spotted is Crucial's X8 portable SSD in a 4TB size. This SSD is smaller than your phone (it measures 110mm x 53mm) yet has enough storage for all of your photos, videos, music, and files. It's built to withstand drops and shocks to protect your data, and it can hit up to 1,050MB/s read speeds. Regularly priced at $480, it's now down to $300 for Cyber Monday. That's the lowest price we've ever seen, and it's one of the best portable SSD deals we've seen so far.

Why buy this portable SSD?

Crucial is one of the leading storage manufacturers for internal and external solutions, and its portable X8 lineup of drives is highly rated everywhere. That's no doubt thanks to the slim and sleek design, added drop and shock protection, and huge storage capacities at modest prices. While the regular price might be a bit hard to digest for many people, this Cyber Monday deal has it down to what you'd pay for a whole lot less storage space.

Each drive comes with a USB-C cable to use with your laptop, as well as a USB-A adapter for those devices that don't have the oval connector. Read speeds can hit up to 1,050MB/s when using USB 3.1 (Gen 2), making for quick transfers of all your files. The Crucial X8 is definitely worth considering if you need a lot of extra storage for your PC, console, tablet, or phone.