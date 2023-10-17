Crucial X9 Pro portable SSD $70 $90 Save $20 If you need a fast, compact, and durable SSD, the Crucial X9 Pro SSD is one of the best options. It has fast read and write speeds, and is also splash and dust resistant. Right now, you can score this portable SSD for 22% less than its retail price. $70 at Amazon

There are a lot of great portable SSD options, but if you're looking for a drive that checks all the boxes and offers the best bang for the buck, then this Crucial X9 1TB is going to be it. Crucial is known for its excellent memory products, offering a variety of options that fit nearly every budget.

The Crucial X9 Pro sits towards the top of the brand's portable SDD lineup, offering fast performance, several choices when it comes to sizes, excellent durability, and most important, reliability. While this 1TB drive normally retails for $89.99, it's now been dropped down to just $69.99 for a limited time. While $20 off might not sound like a lot, this recent promotion knocks this drive down to its lowest price ever.

As far as the specifications, you're going to get sequential read and write speeds up to 1,050MB/s. In addition, you're going to be able to keep your data safe with password protection and 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. When it comes to durability, the drive has been tested to survive drops of up to three meters and even has an IP55 rating that makes it resistant to dust and moisture.

When it comes to compatibility, you can use the drive on pretty much any device, with Mac, Windows, Linux being some of the highlighted system that are supported. Of course, you can always connect this drive to an iPad, Android tablets, and iPhone. Overall, you're getting an extremely reliable drive with great performance at a fantastic price. This is a deal you don't want to pass up if you're looking for external storage.