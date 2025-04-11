Crucial X9 Portable SSD $200 $280 Save $80 A compact portable SSD with massive storage space. Score this Crucial X9 for its lowest price as it drops to just $200 for a limited time. $200 at Best Buy

It's easy to see why portable SSDs are so popular. Not only do they offer excellent performance, but you also get a device that's rugged and compact. Crucial's X9 portable SSD delivers on all fronts, and is now down to its lowest price for a limited time.

Best Buy is discounting the 4TB version by $80, which means you can score this portable SSD for just $200. While the price isn't cheap, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck. So if you've been looking for a new portable SSD, this one is one worth taking a look at.

What's great about the Crucial X9 portable SSD?

The Crucial X9 is extremely portable and can easily fit in your pocket or bag, while also providing tons of storage. This particular model provides 4TB of storage, which should be more than enough for most people. When it comes to performance, you're looking at data transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s.

You also get excellent durability as well, with the Crucial X9 being able to support drops of up to 7.5 feet. This drive is compatible with most products, which means it's great to use with laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Crucial also provides a copy of Acronis True Image just in case you want to back up your data in full.

For the most part, this drive really does provide excellent value, especially at its current discounted price. So grab this 4TB Crucial X9 for just $200 while you can, because this deal won't be around for long. And if you're still on the fence, check out these other portable SSDs that we recommend.