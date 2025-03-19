Crucial X9 Pro portable SSD $210 $269 Save $59 If you need a fast, durable, and portable SSD for your Acer Swift Go laptop, the Crucial X9 Pro SSD is one of the best options. It has fast read and write speeds and comes with a USB-C cable right out of the box. This SSD is also splash and dustproof, so photographers, creatives, and traveling business professionals can use it in multiple conditions. $210 at Amazon

Portable SSDs are the way to go if you want storage that's durable, light, and quick. The Crucial X9 SSD delivers on all these points, while also providing tons of space thanks to its 4TB capacity. This drive usually comes in at around $269, but a reasonable 22% discount from Amazon brings it down to its lowest price at just $210 from Amazon.

What's great about the Crucial X9 SSD?

When it comes to the performance of this drive, we're looking at some pretty good numbers, with sequential read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s, and sequential write speeds that can top out at 975MB/s. You can use this drive for working with data on the fly or just for simple storage needs.

You get versatility with excellent compatibility with most devices and operating systems, so long as the drive is formatted properly. As stated before, this drive is also quite durable as well, with an IP55 rating that will protect it against dust and moisture. Furthermore, it can also withstand a drop, with protection of up to 7.5 feet.

In addition to the above, you also get password protection and 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. For the most part, this drive really does do it all, and does so at a fantastic price of just $210 for 4TB of space. If you've been thinking about buying a new SSD, this one might be an excellent choice.