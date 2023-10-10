Crucial X9 Pro portable SSD $110 $160 Save $50 If you need a fast, durable, and portable SSD for your Acer Swift Go laptop, the Crucial X9 Pro SSD is one of the best options. It has fast read and write speeds and comes with a USB-C cable right out of the box. This SSD is also splash and dustproof, so photographers, creatives, and traveling business professionals can use it in multiple conditions. $110 at Amazon

Micron's Crucial makes some solid-quality external SSDs like the X9 Pro, which is aimed at consumers looking for performance. Although designed for content creators, the Crucial X9 Pro portable external SSD can be a reasonable fit for anyone looking for fast and high-capacity storage. With all the useful features, the X9 Pro now comes with a mouth-watering discount at Amazon, making it accessible to more people.

Crucial X9 Pro comes in multiple storage capacities, but the discounts are available on 1TB and 2TB variants only. Amazon is offering a 31% discount on the 2TB capacity, bringing the price down from $159.99 to $109.99. The saving is enough to buy you the best laptop backpacks. You can also save a modest $20 on the 1TB storage option—sufficient to buy a case for your phone from the best case brands.

What's great about Crucial X9 Pro portable external SSD

The Crucial X9 Pro SSD has merit because of multiple factors. The SSD features a compact design and is lightweight, making it easy to carry around. With X9 Pro providing read and write speeds up to 1,050MB/s, data transferring is pretty fast. And the data you preserve on the SSD is protected by the 256-bit AES hardware-based encryption.

The X9 Pro can connect to Windows, Mac, and Android devices via USB-C cables. Its IP55 certification ensures protection from water and dust. The SSD is rugged and sturdy, ensuring it doesn't get damaged by a drop of up to 7.5 feet. Unlike many other manufacturers, the Crucial X9 Pro comes with a five-year warranty, giving you peace of mind in case of any unexpected damage.

Overall, the Crucial X9 Pro can be a solid addition to the list of your computing accessories if you're looking to buy an external SSD. Don't waste time if you want to buy one because the deal will not last forever.