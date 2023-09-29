Crucial is responsible for some of the best RAM kits and storage drives on the market for desktop and laptop PCs. Many of its NVMe and portable options are on sale right now ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day. We've compiled a list of our favorite deals, allowing you to save up to 58% on PC upgrades. Whether you're after the best SSD for game storage or need some extra RAM capacity for your laptop, there's a deal here for almost everyone.

Crucial P3 Plus $80 $190 Save $110 The Crucial P3 Plus is a great, reliable SSD with performance up to 5,000MB/s. The best part about this discounted drive is the price and capacity at $80 and 2TB. $80 at Amazon

We're big fans of the Crucial P3 Plus. This NVMe M.2 SSD is super fast, especially if you're moving up from a SATA SSD or mechanical HDD. 5,000 MB/s allows you to move 5GB of data in a matter of seconds, depending on what's being transferred and other PC components. This makes the drive incredibly useful for running an operating system, storing some apps and games, or even other data that you need quick access to.

More great Crucial SSD and RAM deals

As well as the Crucial P3 Plus, some other Crucial PC parts are currently on sale and you'll see some of our other highlights below. There's even the Crucial X9 portable SSD, which can come in handy for those who frequently move data between systems or travel with a laptop.

Crucial P5 Plus SSD $54 $85 Save $31 Crucial's P5 Plus is a powerful SSD with transfer rates of up to 6,600MB/s. This 1TB model has an MSRP of $85 but it's yours today for just $54. $54 at Amazon

Source: Crucial Crucial T700 NVMe SSD $160 $180 Save $20 Ready for PCIe 5.0? Crucial is with its T700 PCIe 5.0 SSD. This thing is a monster with read speeds of up to 11,700MB/s, which is crazy fast. It's pricey but on sale with a $20 discount on the MSRP. $160 at Amazon

Crucial X9 Pro portable SSD $216 $290 Save $74 If you want to move files between systems or require somewhere to safely store backups, look no further than this discounted Crucial X9 Pro portable SSD. $216 at Amazon

As well as storage, there are a few SODIMM kits for laptops currently on sale from Crucial. We're pointing out this $21 saving on the 32GB kit with rated speeds of up to 5600 MT/s. 32GB is usually more than enough for most systems even when running more intensive applications and games. It's always worth checking your laptop manufacturer's website for precise details on what RAM is supported before making the purchase.