It's a tale of two halves of the table on Friday, as top-flight Tottenham Hotspur travels to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace who are hoping for three points to lift them out of the bottom half of the standings. That's going to be a tall order for the team, as Spurs are two points clear at the top of the table and looking to increase that lead to five points with a win.

Adding to the difficulty is the fact Postecoglou's squad is on for the best start for any manager in Premier League history. The Spurs have pulled in 23 points from nine games, which is an astonishing record. That said, if any team could topple them on a flier, it'll be another one of the London derby matches like this as tempers always flare.

When and where?

Tottenham at Crystal Palace is set to kick off Friday, October 27. Coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. PT, 3:00 p.m. ET, and 8:00 p.m. GMT for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch Tottenham and Crystal Palace from anywhere

Whether you're a big sports fan or just have weekly shows that you don't want to miss, traveling can throw off your routine big time. Not all channels are available everywhere, and local programming will vary based on where you are. Using a VPN service makes it simple to change your location in just a few clicks.

Using a VPN service, like ExpressVPN, makes it simple to change your location in just a few clicks. Once your locations are properly set, you'll be able to access all the programming that you're looking for, whether it's a new show or sporting event.

How to stream Tottenham vs Crystal Palace in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch the Spurs take on Crystal Palace live, Hulu with Live TV is your best bet. Sure, it's not the cheapest place you can catch the match, but nowhere else gets you access to Disney+ and ESPN+ as part of your subscription fees. The event is streaming exclusively on the USA Network in the US, and Peacock Premium is the most affordable place to get it. You can sign up for just a month of access for $5.99 on the ad-supported tier, or $11.99 for ad-free, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date or else you'll be billed for a second one.

Source: Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV's Blue package has USA Network, which is what you'll want to tune into to watch the match this weekend. You'll also get a ton of other channels and content to watch, and your first three months are half price at only $20 per month. See at Sling TV

Source: Hulu Hulu Hulu with Live TV carries the USA Network, which will be streaming the Spurs away at Crystal Palace. It also gets you lots of added value, as ESPN+ (ad supported) and Disney+ (ad supported) are both included in the subscription cost. See at Hulu

Source: Peacock Peacock Peacock Premium is the cheapest way to watch this particular match, as you can get a month of service for $5.99. You'll have to put up with some ads though, unless you pony up $11.99 for the ad-free experience. See at Peacock

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur take on Crystal Palace in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the event live by tuning in and watching it on Sky Sports. Coverage starts from 7:00 p.m. GMT, and can be watched on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, or streamed from the Sky Go app or the Sky Sports website. Remember you'll need a subscription to Sky Entertainment first, at £26 per month, then Sky Sports is another £25 on top of that.