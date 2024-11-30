Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Business $750 $1000 Save $250 Unleash power-packed performance with SnapdragonX Plus. Discover new possibilities in how you create, communicate, and play in an all-new PC experience with a processor built for Galaxy AI. $750 at Amazon

2024's Black Friday is in the books, but that doesn't mean the deals must stop. After all, we have until midnight on Cyber Monday before the price drops truly stop. As such, if you missed out on grabbing a new laptop for less on Black Friday, it's definitely not too late to snap one up now. If you want some inspiration, here's some; you can pick up a laptop that was released only five months ago at a $250 discount if you act fast.

Related Best Windows on Arm laptops in 2024 Looking to buy an Arm laptop but you're not sure what your options are? We rounded up the best Windows on ARM laptops you can buy right now.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Business laptop is an excellent Cyber Monday pickup

One of the main features of the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Business laptop is its Snapdragon X Plus processor. This allows it to use Windows 11's new Copilot+ features, which is very useful if you enjoy using Microsoft's AI tools. Because it's a Samsung device, you can also access Galaxy AI, giving you two artificial intelligence models for one. Even if you're not a fan of AI, the processor is very powerful and utilizes Windows on Arm for speedier software.

As you might have guessed from the name, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Business is great for working professionals. It comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage, which is plenty for getting your work done without spending excess money on hardware you don't need.

Usually, the laptop sells for $999, but if you grab one before Monday ends, you can purchase it for $749 as part of Amazon's Cyber Monday deal. So, if you want a brand new laptop that came out under half a year ago, this is your best bet.