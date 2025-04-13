Cura is a free and popular 3D slicing software that is compatible with the majority of the FDM 3D printers. Beyond the default features of the software, you can explore additional advanced features by installing plugins to enhance your 3D printing workflow. These plugins are available on the Cura Marketplace, and you can search for and install them easily. There are many available, and each of them has a specific functionality. There are those for controlling the 3D printer remotely, fine-tuning first layer settings, analyzing, fixing broken and non-manifold models, and many others. Below are the five most useful ones you should be using.

5 Settings guide

Understanding Cura settings