Keyboard shortcuts are a way of life for many Windows 11 users, and they help you get things done a whole lot faster. Windows itself already has a never-ending list of shortcuts you can use to speed things up in your daily workflow, but what if you could make things even easier for yourself?

Thanks to third-party apps and some Windows settings, you can use custom keyboard shortcuts to do a lot more than what they do by default. Here are a few things for which you might want to enable shortcuts to make your life easier.

5 Reassign the Copilot key

If you have a 2024 laptop

One of the big things you should consider doing if you have a laptop launched in 2024 is assign the Copilot key to launch any modern app you want. The Copilot key isn't all that useful today, but the latest version of Windows 11 lets you quickly launch any packaged MSIX app on your PC by pressing that key.

This won't work for a lot of classic programs, but if you want to quickly open something like the Camera app, this lets you do that. And it's always possible Microsoft will expand what you can do with the Copilot key in the future.

4 Launch your favorite browser

How often do you use it?