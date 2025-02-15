Custom liquid cooling was in its heyday around 10 years ago, as every enthusiast wanted to craft the next best watercooling loop. It might not be as prevalent anymore, thanks to more advanced AIOs and factory-overclocked CPUs, but enthusiasts still swear by the merits of a well-thought-out custom loop. The bragging rights alone make custom liquid cooling worth it, at least among a niche set of users.

If you're bored with plain old air coolers and standard AIO liquid coolers, it's worth considering a custom liquid cooling system that can completely transform your PC. Besides the performance and versatility benefits, a custom loop can help your PC stand out from everything else, especially in 2025 when custom watercooling is being phased out.

4 Your PC will get a complete facelift

Air and liquid coolers could never