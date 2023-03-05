One UI is one of the main reasons why Samsung Galaxy devices are among the best phones on the market. The Android skin offers a fast and smooth experience and packs a boatload of additional features that give it an edge over other OEM Android skins. The best part is that Samsung keeps adding more useful features to the mix with each successive update. For instance, One UI 5 based on Android 13 introduced stackable widget support, new multitasking gestures, lock screen customizations, and much more.

If you've just bought yourself a brand-new Galaxy S23 Ultra or another Samsung device and want to customize its lock screen, we're here to help. Read on to learn how you can customize the lock screen on your Samsung device and make the most of the new features.

Customize your Samsung device's lock screen

Samsung devices running One UI 5 or later include several new lock screen customization features. You can use these features to personalize everything from the wallpaper to the widgets displayed on the lock screen. To do so, head to the Lock screen option in the Settings app and follow the instructions below to customize each aspect of the lock screen.

Change the lock screen wallpaper

Select the Lock screen panel with the edit button in the Lock screen settings to open a live preview of your lock screen. Tap the Wallpaper button in the top-left corner to change your lock screen wallpaper. Choose a wallpaper from one of the default categories on the following page, or select an image from your Gallery. 3 Images Close Tap the Done button in the top-right corner to apply the new lock screen wallpaper.

Customize the lock screen clock widget

Select the Lock screen panel with the edit button in the Lock screen settings to open a live preview of your lock screen. Tap the Clock widget to open customization options. Select one of the five analog and digital clock styles from the pop-up window. 3 Images Close If you choose a digital clock, you can change its font by tapping the six available options at the top of the pop-up window. Select the clock color from the bottom bar or let One UI automatically adjust the color based on your wallpaper by choosing the first option. Resize the clock widget by dragging one of the four corners. 3 Images Close Once you're satisfied with the result, select the Done button in the top-right corner.

Personalize the lock screen notifications

Select the Lock screen panel with the edit button in the Lock screen settings to open a live preview of your lock screen. Select the lock screen notifications to open the customization options. Choose one of the three notification styles from the following pop-up: None, Icon only, or Details. The following customizations are only available if you choose the Details option. 3 Images Close Adjust the transparency of the notification are using the slider in the pop-up window. Enable the Auto-reverse text color option if you want One UI to automatically adjust the notification text color based on the wallpaper for improved visibility. Select the Done button in the top-right corner to apply your customizations to the lock screen.

Change the lock screen shortcuts

Select the Lock screen panel with the edit button in the Lock screen settings to open a live preview of your lock screen. Select the shortcut you want to change by tapping the icons in the bottom-left or bottom-right corners. Choose a new shortcut from the following pop-up window. 3 Images Close Tap the Done button to apply the changes.

Select the Lock screen panel with the edit button in the Lock screen settings to open a live preview of your lock screen. Tap the Contact information option in the lock screen preview. Enter the contact information you wish to display on the lock screen in the following pop-up and select Done. 3 Images Close Select Done in the lock screen preview to apply the changes.

Add, remove, and reorganize lock screen widgets

Select the Widgets panel with the edit button in the Lock screen settings to open the Widgets selection screen. Enable the widgets you want to access on your lock screen by tapping the toggle next to each option. Change the order in which the widgets appear on your lock screen by selecting the Reorder button in the top-right corner. Adjust the widget layout on the following screen. 3 Images Close Once you're done, lock your phone and tap the lock screen clock widget to see your selected widgets.

Use Good Lock's LockStar module for additional lock screen customizations

If you're not satisfied with the default lock screen customization options in One UI, you can make additional changes using Good Lock's LockStar module. To do so, download the Good Lock app from the Galaxy Store on your Samsung device. Select and install the LockStar module from within the Good Lock app and follow these steps to personalize your lock screen:

Select the Lock Star module in the Good Lock app to open the customization options. Enable lock screen customization on the following screen by tapping on the toggle in the top-left. Once enabled, tap the lock screen to open a live preview with the customization features. 3 Images Close Select the element you want to customize and drag it anywhere on the screen to change its location. Remove unwanted elements by tapping the X button in the top-right corner of the selection. If you accidentally remove an element, tap the empty area in its previous position to open a pop-up menu including elements you can add to the area. 3 Images Close Change the appearance of the lock icon at the top of the screen, the clock widget, the shortcuts, or the toast by selecting the element and then tapping the icon with four squares in the bottom-left corner of the selection. 3 Images Close Once you're done, select the Save button in the top-right corner of the lock screen preview to apply the changes.

If you're in a region where Samsung still doesn't offer Good Lock, you can use a third-party alternative like NiceLock. It gives you access to all Good Lock modules in unsupported regions.

Level up your Samsung device's lock screen

Now that you know how to customize the lock screen on your Samsung device, it's time to get creative and set up a lock screen that fits your needs. We'd love to see what you come up with. Share screenshots of your lock screen in the comments section below, and let us know what you like or dislike about lock screen customizations in One UI.