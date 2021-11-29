This Cyber Monday deal offers the lowest price to date on 65-inch LG B1 OLED TV

LG sells some of the best OLED TVs on the market. So if you have been waiting for a great deal to grab one of the LG OLEDs, you will be happy to know, Amazon is offering over $650 discount on the 65-inch model of the LG B1 OLED TV, which takes its price down to $1,646.99. This Amazon Cyber Monday deal price is the lowest to date for the TV.

LG B1 (65-inch) LG B1 is an excellent OLED TV that provides fantastic picture quality at a reasonable price. The 65-inch model of the TV usually retails at $2,299, but you can grab it for just $1,647 on Amazon today. View at Amazon

The B1 is a part of LG’s 2021 OLED lineup, and it comes with an excellent design and fantastic build quality. Thanks to its self-emissive OLED panel, the TV provides a near-infinite contrast ratio, fantastic viewing angles, and perfect blacks, making it ideal for watching movies and TV in a dark room. In addition, OLED panels offer lifelike and vibrant colors.

The TV runs on LG’s webOS smart TV platform that has apps for all popular streaming services. In addition, you get Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 Pro support for high dynamic range content. HDR10 Pro is an LG-enhanced version of HDR10 that applies dynamic tone mapping on a frame-by-frame basic to improve HDR content experience.

eARC for uncompressed audio passthrough and HDMI 2.1 features for next-generation gaming are also present on the TV. As the TV panel is 120Hz, you’ll be able to enjoy [email protected] gaming. In addition, you get Filmmaker Mode, Game Optimizer, and AI-enhanced picture and sound modes. Finally, LG’s Magic Remote makes navigating the smart TV interface a breeze, and you can also use Alexa and Google Assistant to control it with your voice.

We have curated even more amazing deals on our Cyber Monday TV and Home Audio hub.