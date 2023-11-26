Logitech StreamCam $100 $170 Save $70 The Logitech StreamCam is a great webcam that supports 1080p video at 60fps, and it includes features like smart autofocus and auto exposure. It also gives you the option to easily rotate the camera to record vertical videos, and the use of USB Type-C makes it a great option for modern laptops without USB Type-A ports. $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

Laptops may have significantly improved in design and performance over the last couple of years, but the webcam quality hasn’t changed a lot, more so in the case of budget laptops. Regardless of whether you wish to begin your streaming journey or just want decent image quality for your video conferencing requirements, it's a good idea to invest in an external webcam.

Fortunately, laptops and mobile phones aren’t the only devices with huge discounts this Cyber Monday. If you act fast, you can save 41% on the Logitech StreamCam, a webcam designed for professional streamers and content creators.

What’s great about the Logitech StreamCam

From its superior image quality to exceptional tracking capabilities, the Logitech StreamCam has everything you’d want from a premium webcam. Resolution-wise, the high-quality glass lens on the camera is capable of capturing videos at 1080p 60FPS. Besides supporting auto-framing technology to keep the subject in the center of the shot, the webcam can also adjust the exposure to keep up with the lighting conditions.

The StreamCam offers exceptional facial tracking capabilities, and its mounting clip makes installing this webcam a cinch. It’s also compatible with several streaming apps, including Discord, YouTube, OSB Studio, and Twitch. Finally, its built-in omnidirectional microphones are equipped with noise-reduction filters to ensure pristine audio quality in your streams.

All-in-all, the Logitech StreamCam is an easy recommendation for anyone looking to upgrade their streaming setup, and at $100, it’s an absolute steal. But you'll need to hurry, as the webcam may go out of stock at such a low price!