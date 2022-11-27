These are some of the best deals on gaming mice on sale during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on computers and laptops have been amazing so far, but we have also seen some great discounts on computer accessories as well. If you've been looking to purchase a new gaming mouse, we have compiled a list of our favorites, which are also deeply discounted for the next couple of days.

Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse ($55 off) Logitech G604 Lightspeed The Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED mouse is fast wireless mouse with a 25K DPI sensor, fast scrolling, and two wireless modes. It can last up to 240 hours on a single AA battery. See at Amazon $99.99 at Best Buy

At the top of our list, we have Logitech's G604 Lightspeed mouse, offering impressive tracking with a 25,000 DPI sensor, fast scrolling, and also two wireless modes. Furthermore, you won't have to be worried about charging up as a single AA battery keeps the action going, lasting up to 240 hours.

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro The Corsair Sabre Pro is a lightweight mouse coming in at 79 grams and has a 26,000 DPI sensor. $109.99 at Best Buy $109.99 at Amazon

The Corsair Sabre Pro offers a subtle look but has quite a bit under the hood with its 26,000 DPI optical sensor, 2,000Hz hyper-polling, and weighing in at only 79 grams.

SteelSeries Prime Mini The SteelSeries Prime Mini is a light and compact mouse with an adjustable CPI that can range from 100–18,000 and be adjusted in 100 CPI increments.

The SteelSeries Prime Mini is a compact and wireless mouse with an adjustable CPI that can range from 100 to 18,000. Furthermore, it has pure PTFE glide skates, making it glide effortlessly across most surfaces. The mouse has custom profiles that can be changed on the fly as well.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse This mouse is in a league of its own with a 20,000 DPI optical sensor, 11 programmable buttons, Chroma RGB, up to 100 hours of battery on a single charge, and comes with its charging stand. $169.99 at Best Buy $169.99 at Amazon

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate gaming mouse is in a league of its own with a 20,000 DPI optical sensor, 11 programmable buttons, Chroma RGB, up to 100 hours of battery on a single charge, and comes with its charging stand.