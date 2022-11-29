Although Cyber Monday is now officially over, retailers still have a few deals on offer. If you forgot to buy something over the last few days or have some leftover cash to burn on a new gadget, we've got you covered. The following deals on smartphones, audio gear, laptops, desktops, and smart home devices are still live. You should make the most of this final opportunity, or you might regret it later.
Best deals on smartphones & tablets
Are you still looking for good deals on phones or tablets? Here are a few Cyber Monday deals that you can grab right away.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra$899.99 $1199.99 Save $300
Samsung's top-of-the-line flagship for 2022, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is available at a $300 discount at Amazon. At just $900, it's one of the best phones you can get right now. Place your order before the deal expires by following the link below.
OnePlus 10 Pro$549.99 $799.99 Save $250
Don't want to shell out the big bucks on the Galaxy S22 Ultra? Get flagship performance with the OnePlus 10 Pro at just $550 with this deal. You won't find a better phone at this price, so make sure you order right away.
OnePlus Nord N200$169.99 $239.99 Save $70
Want a 5G phone for under $200? The OnePlus Nord N200 is unbeatable at its discounted price of $170. Grab the deal before stocks run out by following the link below.
OnePlus 10T 5G$599.99 $649.99 Save $50
Grab OnePlus' latest flagship, the OnePlus 10T, at its lowest price ever at Amazon. The device features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, and 125W fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy A53$349.99 $449.99 Save $100
One of the best mid-range phones from Samsung this year, the Galaxy A53 5G, is available at a $100 discount at Amazon. It's one of the best phones you can get for under $400, so grab it while stocks last.
Google Pixel 6 Pro$584.99 $899 Save $314.01
Google's top-of-the-line flagship from last year, the Pixel 6 Pro, is available at an unbelievably low price of $585 at Best Buy. Despite its age, it's still one of the best flagships on the market. Order it right away by following the link below.
Motorola Edge (2021)$299.99 $699.99 Save $400
Save $400 on the Motorola Edge 2021 and grab it for just $300 at Best Buy with this limited-time deal. Follow the link below to place your order immediately.
Sony Xperia 5 III$698 $999.99 Save $301.99
Sony's compact flagship for 2021, the Xperia 5 III, is available at a $300 discount at Amazon, bringing its price down to just $698. It's a great deal for Xperia fans who don't want to spend the big bucks on the latest model.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8$543.89 $699.99 Save $156.1
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is still available at its lowest price of $544 at Amazon. It's one of the best tablets on the market right now, and it's an absolute no-brainer at this price. Order one right away by following the link below.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite$99.99 $159.99 Save $60
Buy your kids a new Android tablet for under $100 with this deal on Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Although it's a bit old, it's a great starter tablet for the price, and you won't regret your purchase.
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)$799.99 $1099.99 Save $300
Save $300 on the Apple iPad Pro featuring a 12.9-inch display, Apple's M1 chip, and 128GB of onboard storage. Grab it at Best Buy by following the link below.
Apple iPad Air (2022)$549 $599.99 Save $50.99
The latest iPad Air (2022) featuring the updated design and Apple's M1 chip is still available at a $50 discount on Amazon. Grab it before the deal expires.
Best deals on smartwatches, earbuds & headphones
Gift yourself a new smartwatch, earbuds, or headphones with these remaining Cyber Monday deals.
-
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4$139 $249.99 Save $110.99
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has dropped to its lowest price yet with this late Cyber Monday deal. Lucky buyers who didn't order it for $169 can now get it for just $139 at Amazon.
Google Pixel Watch$299 $349.99 Save $50.99
Google's first Wear OS smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, is still available at a $50 discount at Amazon. At its current price, it's a decent alternative to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Apple Watch Series 8.
Fitbit Versa 4$149.95 $229.95 Save $80
Save $80 on Fitbit's latest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Versa 4, with this late Cyber Monday deal. It's undoubtedly one of the best fitness trackers you can get for just $150.
-
Amazfit GTS 4$159.99 $199.99 Save $40
Not a fan of Fitbit's app? Get the Amazfit GTS 4 instead. The fitness tracker offers all the features you get with the Fitbit Versa 4, and it doesn't block any features behind a paywall.
Amazfit GTR 4$159.99 $199.99 Save $40
The Amazfit GTR 4 is pretty much the same as the Amazfit GTS 4, except for its shape. If you prefer round watches over ones with a rectangular display, you can get the GTR 4 at a 20% discount right away.
Amazfit T-Rex Pro$127.99 $159.99 Save $32
The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is a rugged fitness tracker for fitness enthusiasts who love the outdoors. Grab it for just $128 by following the link below.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5$259.99 $309.99 Save $50
Save $50 on Samsung's latest Wear OS smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5, at Best Buy before the deal expires. It's honestly a better deal than the Google Pixel Watch at this price.
Bose QuietComfort 45$229 $329 Save $100
The Bose QuietComfort 45 are among the best wireless ANC headphones on the market, and you can grab them for just $229 at Best Buy by following the link below.
OnePlus Buds Z2$49.99 $99.99 Save $50
Save $50 on OnePlus' affordable TWS earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Z2, at Amazon. These are among the best wireless earbuds you can get for under $50.
Sony LinkBuds$128 $179.99 Save $51.99
Sony's unique open-back TWS earbuds, the Sony LinkBuds, are still available for just $128 at Amazon. Grab them before the deal expires.
Jabra Elite 7 Pro$119.99 $199.99 Save $80
Jabra's best TWS earbuds, the Elite 7 Pro, can be yours at an $80 discount right now. At $120, these are easily among the best premium earbuds you can buy.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II$249 $299 Save $50
Bose's premium QuietComfort II wireless ANC earbuds are available at a $50 discount on Amazon right now. Grab them before the deal expires by following the link below.
Best deals on smartphone accessories
Looking for a new charger or battery pack for your new phone? Or perhaps a controller? Here are the remaining Cyber Monday deals on smartphone accessories.
OnePlus Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger$48.99 $69.99 Save $21
Get a 30% discount on OnePlus' fastest wireless charger, the Warp Charge 50, at Amazon right now.
OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger$29.99 $39.99 Save $10
Fast charge your phone while you drive with this OnePlus SuperVOOC 80W car charger at a discounted price of $29.99.
Tile Mate (2022)$52.49 $69.99 Save $17.5
Get 25% off a 3-pack of Tile's Mate Bluetooth tracker and never lose your keys, bags, and more. Follow the link below to grab the deal.
Tile Slim (2022)$24.99 $34.99 Save $10
Never lose your wallet with the all-new Tile Slim -- a credit card-sized Bluetooth tracker that's currently available at a 29% discount.
Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger$101.24 $119.99 Save $18.75
Declutter your desk with this Belkin 3-in-1 wireless charger that has space for your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds. Save 16% on your purchase by following the link below.
Belkin MagSafe Wireless Charger$27.38 $59.99 Save $32.61
Belkin's MagSafe Wireless Charger is the perfect companion for your new iPhone, and it doubles up as a kickstand. Buy it at a 54% discount by following the link below.
Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller$41.53 $89.99 Save $48.46
Grab the popular Razer Kishi controller for your Android smartphone at its lowest price yet by following the link below.
Best laptop & PC deals
Need a new laptop or PC? Here are some of the best remaining Cyber Monday deals you can get.
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360$999.99 $1499.99 Save $500
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is an impressively thin convertible laptop with great performance and a stunning AMOLED display. The top-tier configuration is getting a massive $500 discount, so it's easier than ever to recommend.
Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi)$1399.99 $1599.99 Save $200
The Surface Pro 9 is the best Windows tablet on the market with 12th-generation Intel processors and a sharp 120Hz display with a dynamic refresh rate. It's very new, but it's already up to $200 off.
Apple MacBook Air (2020)$799.99 $999 Save $199.01
Although old, the 2020 MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip is still a great laptop for most users. What makes it even better is that it's currently available at a $200 discount.
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3
This tablet with a detachable keyboard packs solid performance with an Arm processor and a sharp display that's great for media consumption. And it's a great deal for just $310.
-
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition$1099.99 $1699.99 Save $600
Nab the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition with a Ryzen 9 5980HX processor and Radeon RX 6800M graphics at a $600 discount at Best Buy.
Acer Chromebook Spin 714$479 $729 Save $250
The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is one of the best Chromebooks on the market, and it can be yours for just $479 with this late Cyber Monday deal.
- Laptops
- Lenovo Yoga 9i (Intel Core i7-1260P, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Full HD+ IPS display) - $1,029.99 at Lenovo ($600 off)
- Surface Laptop 5 13.5-inch - from $899.99 at Amazon (up to $300 off)
- LG gram 16 2-in-1 (Intel Core i7-1260P, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD) - $1,599.99 at Best Buy ($500 off)
- LG UltraPC (AMD Ryzen 7 5825U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $999.99 at Best Buy ($300 off)
- Surface Pro 8 (Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - $999.99 at Best Buy ($600 off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro (Intel Core i5-12500H, Intel Arc A370M, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $819.99 at Lenovo ($485 off)
- Acer Aspire 5 (Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $449.99 at Newegg ($168 off)
- Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $1,499.99 at Lenovo ($700 off)
- Lenovo Legion Slim 7i (Intel Core i7-12700H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $1,249.99 at Lenovo ($540 off)
- Acer Predator Helios 300 (Intel Core i7-12700H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $1,799.99 at Best Buy ($300 off)
- Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 (AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $1,299.99 at Lenovo ($1,800 off)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 (Intel Core i5-1250P, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $1,347.60 at Lenovo ($2,021.40 off)
- Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $899 at Lenovo ($1,390 off)
- Desktop PCs
- Omen 25L GT15-0345st (Intel Core i7-12700, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD) - $1,349.99 at HP ($400 off)
- Omen 40L (Intel Core i7-12700K, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $1,299.99 at HP ($500 off, customizable)
- Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 7 (Intel Core i9-12900K, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD) - $2,849.99 at Lenovo ($1,250 off)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5i (Intel Core i7-12700, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $999.99 at Lenovo ($450 off)
- Chromebooks
Best smart home & TV deals
Need a new TV for your living room, or maybe a new smart speaker? Check out these remaining deals on TVs and smart home devices.
LG 55" Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV$1300 $1600 Save $300
Get this 55-inch LG Class C2 Series 4K OLED TV at a $300 discount at Best Buy before the deal expires.
-
Samsung The Frame 55-inch QLED 4K TV (2022)$1499.99 $1799.99 Save $300
Get a flat $500 discount on Samsung's latest 55-inch The Frame 4K QLED TV with additional trade-in benefits for your old TV.
Hisense U8H 4K Quantum ULED TV
The Hisense U8H is one of the best QLED TVs you can buy right now. It offers a laundry list of features and comes with the updated Google TV interface out of the box.
Insignia F50 55-inch 4K QLED TV$319.99 $499.99 Save $180
Save $180 on the Insignia F50 55-inch 4K QLED TV with Amazon's Fire TV OS at Best Buy.
Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector$599.99 $799.99 Save $200
Get a flat $200 discount on Samsung's compact The Freestyle portable projector and take it home for just $599.99.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K$24.99 $49.99 Save $25
Amazon's popular Fire TV Stick 4K is still available at a 50% discount. Grab it before the deal expires.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K$24.98 $49.99 Save $25.01
Get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K at a 50% discount on Amazon by following the link below.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max$34.99 $54.99 Save $20
The premium Amazon Fire TV 4K Max can be yours for a small price of $34.99 with this late Cyber Monday deal.
-
Roku Ultra$68.84 $99.99 Save $31.15
Grab the Roku Ultra (2022) streaming box at a 31% discount by following the link below.
Google Nest Hub Max$163.99 $229.99 Save $66
Grab Google's flagship smart display, the Nest Hub Max, at a discounted price of just $163.99 by following the link below.
-
Google Nest Audio$49.99 $99.99 Save $50
Save $50 on the Google Nest Audio smart speaker at Best Buy by following the link below. It's as cheap as it gets.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)$27.99 $49.99 Save $22
Grab Amazon's latest Echo Dot (5th Gen) at a 44% discount with this late Cyber Monday deal.
Like something you see? Get it right away, or you might not get another chance.