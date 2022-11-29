Cyber Monday is over, but these deals are still available

Although Cyber Monday is now officially over, retailers still have a few deals on offer. If you forgot to buy something over the last few days or have some leftover cash to burn on a new gadget, we've got you covered. The following deals on smartphones, audio gear, laptops, desktops, and smart home devices are still live. You should make the most of this final opportunity, or you might regret it later.

Best deals on smartphones & tablets

Are you still looking for good deals on phones or tablets? Here are a few Cyber Monday deals that you can grab right away.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $899.99 $1199.99 Save $300 Samsung's top-of-the-line flagship for 2022, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is available at a $300 discount at Amazon. At just $900, it's one of the best phones you can get right now.

OnePlus 10 Pro $549.99 $799.99 Save $250 Don't want to shell out the big bucks on the Galaxy S22 Ultra? Get flagship performance with the OnePlus 10 Pro at just $550 with this deal. You won't find a better phone at this price, so make sure you order right away.

OnePlus Nord N200 $169.99 $239.99 Save $70 Want a 5G phone for under $200? The OnePlus Nord N200 is unbeatable at its discounted price of $170.

OnePlus 10T $599.99 $649.99 Save $50 Grab OnePlus' latest flagship, the OnePlus 10T, at its lowest price ever at Amazon. The device features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, and 125W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A53 $349.99 $449.99 Save $100 One of the best mid-range phones from Samsung this year, the Galaxy A53 5G, is available at a $100 discount at Amazon. It's one of the best phones you can get for under $400, so grab it while stocks last.

Google Pixel 6 Pro $584.99 $899 Save $314.01 Google's top-of-the-line flagship from last year, the Pixel 6 Pro, is available at an unbelievably low price of $585 at Best Buy. Despite its age, it's still one of the best flagships on the market.

Motorola Edge (2021) $299.99 $699.99 Save $400 Save $400 on the Motorola Edge 2021 and grab it for just $300 at Best Buy with this limited-time deal.

Sony Xperia 5 III $698 $999.99 Save $301.99 Sony's compact flagship for 2021, the Xperia 5 III, is available at a $300 discount at Amazon, bringing its price down to just $698. It's a great deal for Xperia fans who don't want to spend the big bucks on the latest model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 $543.89 $699.99 Save $156.1 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is still available at its lowest price of $544 at Amazon. It's one of the best tablets on the market right now, and it's an absolute no-brainer at this price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $99.99 $159.99 Save $60 Buy your kids a new Android tablet for under $100 with this deal on Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Although it's a bit old, it's a great starter tablet for the price, and you won't regret your purchase.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) $799.99 $1099.99 Save $300 Save $300 on the Apple iPad Pro featuring a 12.9-inch display, Apple's M1 chip, and 128GB of onboard storage.

Apple iPad Air (2022) $549 $599.99 Save $50.99 The latest iPad Air (2022) featuring the updated design and Apple's M1 chip is still available at a $50 discount on Amazon.

Best deals on smartwatches, earbuds & headphones

Gift yourself a new smartwatch, earbuds, or headphones with these remaining Cyber Monday deals.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $139 $249.99 Save $110.99 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has dropped to its lowest price yet with this late Cyber Monday deal. Lucky buyers who didn't order it for $169 can now get it for just $139 at Amazon.

Google Pixel Watch $299 $349.99 Save $50.99 Google's first Wear OS smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, is still available at a $50 discount at Amazon. At its current price, it's a decent alternative to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Apple Watch Series 8.

Fitbit Versa 4 $149.95 $229.95 Save $80 Save $80 on Fitbit's latest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Versa 4, with this late Cyber Monday deal. It's undoubtedly one of the best fitness trackers you can get for just $150.

Amazfit GTS 4 $159.99 $199.99 Save $40 Not a fan of Fitbit's app? Get the Amazfit GTS 4 instead. The fitness tracker offers all the features you get with the Fitbit Versa 4, and it doesn't block any features behind a paywall.

Amazfit GTR 4 $159.99 $199.99 Save $40 The Amazfit GTR 4 is pretty much the same as the Amazfit GTS 4, except for its shape. If you prefer round watches over ones with a rectangular display, you can get the GTR 4 at a 20% discount right away.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro $127.99 $159.99 Save $32 The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is a rugged fitness tracker for fitness enthusiasts who love the outdoors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth-only) $259.99 $309.99 Save $50 Save $50 on Samsung's latest Wear OS smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5, at Best Buy before the deal expires. It's honestly a better deal than the Google Pixel Watch at this price.

Bose QuietComfort 45 $229 $329 Save $100 The Bose QuietComfort 45 are among the best wireless ANC headphones on the market, and you can grab them for just $229 at Best Buy.

OnePlus Buds Z2 $49.99 $99.99 Save $50 Save $50 on OnePlus' affordable TWS earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Z2, at Amazon. These are among the best wireless earbuds you can get for under $50.

Sony LinkBuds $128 $179.99 Save $51.99 Sony's unique open-back TWS earbuds, the Sony LinkBuds, are still available for just $128 at Amazon.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro $119.99 $199.99 Save $80 Jabra's best TWS earbuds, the Elite 7 Pro, can be yours at an $80 discount right now. At $120, these are easily among the best premium earbuds you can buy.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $249 $299 Save $50 Bose's premium QuietComfort II wireless ANC earbuds are available at a $50 discount on Amazon right now.

Best deals on smartphone accessories

Looking for a new charger or battery pack for your new phone? Or perhaps a controller? Here are the remaining Cyber Monday deals on smartphone accessories.

OnePlus Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger OnePlus Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger $48.99 $69.99 Save $21 Get a 30% discount on OnePlus' fastest wireless charger, the Warp Charge 50, at Amazon right now. $48.99 Amazon

OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger $29.99 $39.99 Save $10 Fast charge your phone while you drive with this OnePlus SuperVOOC 80W car charger at a discounted price of $29.99. $29.99 Amazon

Tile Mate (2022) $52.49 $69.99 Save $17.5 Get 25% off a 3-pack of Tile's Mate Bluetooth tracker and never lose your keys, bags, and more.

Tile Slim (2022) $24.99 $34.99 Save $10 Never lose your wallet with the all-new Tile Slim -- a credit card-sized Bluetooth tracker that's currently available at a 29% discount.

Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger $101.24 $119.99 Save $18.75 Declutter your desk with this Belkin 3-in-1 wireless charger that has space for your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds.

Belkin MagSafe Wireless Charger $27.38 $59.99 Save $32.61 Belkin's MagSafe Wireless Charger is the perfect companion for your new iPhone, and it doubles up as a kickstand.

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller $41.53 $89.99 Save $48.46 Grab the popular Razer Kishi controller for your Android smartphone at its lowest price yet.

Best laptop & PC deals

Need a new laptop or PC? Here are some of the best remaining Cyber Monday deals you can get.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 $999.99 $1499.99 Save $500 The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is an impressively thin convertible laptop with great performance and a stunning AMOLED display. The top-tier configuration is getting a massive $500 discount, so it's easier than ever to recommend. $999.99 at Best Buy

Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi Model) Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi) $1399.99 $1599.99 Save $200 The Surface Pro 9 is the best Windows tablet on the market with 12th-generation Intel processors and a sharp 120Hz display with a dynamic refresh rate. It's very new, but it's already up to $200 off. $1399.99 Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (2020) Apple MacBook Air (2020) $799.99 $999 Save $199.01 Although old, the 2020 MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip is still a great laptop for most users. What makes it even better is that it's currently available at a $200 discount. $799.99 at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 This tablet with a detachable keyboard packs solid performance with an Arm processor and a sharp display that's great for media consumption. And it's a great deal for just $310. $430 Lenovo

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition $1099.99 $1699.99 Save $600 Nab the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition with a Ryzen 9 5980HX processor and Radeon RX 6800M graphics at a $600 discount at Best Buy. $1099.99 Best Buy

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Acer Chromebook Spin 714 $479 $729 Save $250 The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is one of the best Chromebooks on the market, and it can be yours for just $479 with this late Cyber Monday deal. $479 at Best Buy

Best smart home & TV deals

Need a new TV for your living room, or maybe a new smart speaker? Check out these remaining deals on TVs and smart home devices.

