Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Although Cyber Monday is now officially over, retailers still have a few deals on offer. If you forgot to buy something over the last few days or have some leftover cash to burn on a new gadget, we've got you covered. The following deals on smartphones, audio gear, laptops, desktops, and smart home devices are still live. You should make the most of this final opportunity, or you might regret it later.

Best deals on smartphones & tablets

Are you still looking for good deals on phones or tablets? Here are a few Cyber Monday deals that you can grab right away.

  • The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is simply the most complete smartphone offering the best screen, most versatile camera system, best SoC in Android, and a stylus too.
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
    $899.99 $1199.99 Save $300

    Samsung's top-of-the-line flagship for 2022, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is available at a $300 discount at Amazon. At just $900, it's one of the best phones you can get right now. Place your order before the deal expires by following the link below.

    $899.99 Amazon
  • The OnePlus Store is offering loyalty discounts and accepting RedCoins. If you buy the higher storage variant, you can also get a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro and an official case with every purchase
    OnePlus 10 Pro
    OnePlus 10 Pro
    $549.99 $799.99 Save $250

    Don't want to shell out the big bucks on the Galaxy S22 Ultra? Get flagship performance with the OnePlus 10 Pro at just $550 with this deal. You won't find a better phone at this price, so make sure you order right away.

    $549.99 Amazon
  • Prime members can get their hands on the OnePlus Nord N200 at a discounted price of $180 during Amazon's Prime Early Access sale.
    OnePlus Nord N200
    OnePlus Nord N200
    $169.99 $239.99 Save $70

    Want a 5G phone for under $200? The OnePlus Nord N200 is unbeatable at its discounted price of $170. Grab the deal before stocks run out by following the link below.

    $169.99 at Amazon
  • The OnePlus 10T packs Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and supports five global navigation satellite systems (GNSS).
    OnePlus 10T
    OnePlus 10T 5G
    $599.99 $649.99 Save $50

    Grab OnePlus' latest flagship, the OnePlus 10T, at its lowest price ever at Amazon. The device features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, and 125W fast charging support.

    $599.99 Amazon
  • The Galaxy A53 is one of the best budget Android phones you can buy right now, with a 120Hz OLED screen, 5G connectivity, and Android 12
    Samsung Galaxy A53
    Samsung Galaxy A53
    $349.99 $449.99 Save $100

    One of the best mid-range phones from Samsung this year, the Galaxy A53 5G, is available at a $100 discount at Amazon. It's one of the best phones you can get for under $400, so grab it while stocks last.

    $349.99 Amazon
  • The Pixel 6 Pro is the larger sibling that comes with Google's new Tensor chip, a modern design, and an extra telephoto camera.
    Google Pixel 6 Pro
    Google Pixel 6 Pro
    $584.99 $899 Save $314.01

    Google's top-of-the-line flagship from last year, the Pixel 6 Pro, is available at an unbelievably low price of $585 at Best Buy. Despite its age, it's still one of the best flagships on the market. Order it right away by following the link below.

    $584.99 at Best Buy
  • The Motorola Edge (2021) offers a 6.8-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 778G chipset and a 5,000mAh battery.
    Motorola Edge (2021)
    Motorola Edge (2021)
    $299.99 $699.99 Save $400

    Save $400 on the Motorola Edge 2021 and grab it for just $300 at Best Buy with this limited-time deal. Follow the link below to place your order immediately.

    $299.99 Best Buy
  • The Xperia 5 III is Sony's compact flagship for 2021, featuring the Snapdragon 888 chip and impressive camera hardware.
    Sony Xperia 5 III
    Sony Xperia 5 III
    $698 $999.99 Save $301.99

    Sony's compact flagship for 2021, the Xperia 5 III, is available at a $300 discount at Amazon, bringing its price down to just $698. It's a great deal for Xperia fans who don't want to spend the big bucks on the latest model.

    $698 Amazon
  • The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the entry level device of the company's 2022 flagship tablet lineup, featuring an S Pen and an 11-inch display.
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
    $543.89 $699.99 Save $156.1

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is still available at its lowest price of $544 at Amazon. It's one of the best tablets on the market right now, and it's an absolute no-brainer at this price. Order one right away by following the link below.

    $543.89 Amazon
  • This is a great budget tablet for streaming and simple productivity work.
    Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (32GB)
    Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
    $99.99 $159.99 Save $60

    Buy your kids a new Android tablet for under $100 with this deal on Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Although it's a bit old, it's a great starter tablet for the price, and you won't regret your purchase.

    $99.99 at Amazon
  • Select models are currently on sale, and you can save up to $200 through this limited-time offer. Claim a unit before the event ends!
    Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1
    Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)
    $799.99 $1099.99 Save $300

    Save $300 on the Apple iPad Pro featuring a 12.9-inch display, Apple's M1 chip, and 128GB of onboard storage. Grab it at Best Buy by following the link below.

    $799.99 Best Buy
  • The 2022 5th-generation iPad Air is powered by the Apple M1 processor, it supports 5G for the first time, and it comes in an array of beautiful colors.
    iPad Air 5 (2022)
    Apple iPad Air (2022)
    $549 $599.99 Save $50.99

    The latest iPad Air (2022) featuring the updated design and Apple's M1 chip is still available at a $50 discount on Amazon. Grab it before the deal expires.

    $549 at Amazon

Best deals on smartwatches, earbuds & headphones

Gift yourself a new smartwatch, earbuds, or headphones with these remaining Cyber Monday deals.

  • The new Galaxy Watch 4 is the latest smartwatch offering from Samsung that features a variety of health monitoring sensors, and a new operating system that integrates Google's Wear OS.
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
    $139 $249.99 Save $110.99

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has dropped to its lowest price yet with this late Cyber Monday deal. Lucky buyers who didn't order it for $169 can now get it for just $139 at Amazon.

    $139 Amazon
  • The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch from Google under the Google Pixel branding. It's outdated in some ways but has a lot of charm for what it is.
    Google Pixel Watch
    Google Pixel Watch
    $299 $349.99 Save $50.99

    Google's first Wear OS smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, is still available at a $50 discount at Amazon. At its current price, it's a decent alternative to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Apple Watch Series 8.

    $299 Amazon
  • Fitbit Versa 4
    Fitbit Versa 4
    $149.95 $229.95 Save $80

    Save $80 on Fitbit's latest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Versa 4, with this late Cyber Monday deal. It's undoubtedly one of the best fitness trackers you can get for just $150.

    $149.95 at Amazon
  • Amazfit GTS 4 on white background.
    Amazfit GTS 4
    $159.99 $199.99 Save $40

    Not a fan of Fitbit's app? Get the Amazfit GTS 4 instead. The fitness tracker offers all the features you get with the Fitbit Versa 4, and it doesn't block any features behind a paywall.

    $159.99 Amazon
  • The Amazfit GTR 4 gets a lot of things right for its $199 asking price in the US. It may not have all the bells and whistles, but it offers all the staples to be worthy of consideration.
    Amazfit GTR 4
    Amazfit GTR 4
    $159.99 $199.99 Save $40

    The Amazfit GTR 4 is pretty much the same as the Amazfit GTS 4, except for its shape. If you prefer round watches over ones with a rectangular display, you can get the GTR 4 at a 20% discount right away.

    $159.99 at Amazon
  • Looking for a rugged wearable that can track your health and fitness? Amazfit's T-Rex Pro smartwatch comes equipped with numerous sensors for all your needs.
    Amazfit T-Rex Pro
    Amazfit T-Rex Pro
    $127.99 $159.99 Save $32

    The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is a rugged fitness tracker for fitness enthusiasts who love the outdoors. Grab it for just $128 by following the link below.

    $127.99 at Amazon
  • Get your hands on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 for just $250 on Woot right now!
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth-only)
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
    $259.99 $309.99 Save $50

    Save $50 on Samsung's latest Wear OS smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5, at Best Buy before the deal expires. It's honestly a better deal than the Google Pixel Watch at this price.

    $259.99 Best Buy
  • The Bose QuietComfort 45 are some of the best headphones with ANC.
    Bose QuietComfort 45
    Bose QuietComfort 45
    $229 $329 Save $100

    The Bose QuietComfort 45 are among the best wireless ANC headphones on the market, and you can grab them for just $229 at Best Buy by following the link below.

    $229 at Best Buy
  • The OnePlus Buds Z2 is one of the best pairs of budget TWS earbuds you can buy for the Pixel 6a. It comes with all the baseline features including active noise canceling, intuitive touch controls, and more. It's available to purchase in both white as well as black color options, so be sure to check it out.
    OnePlus Buds Z2
    OnePlus Buds Z2
    $49.99 $99.99 Save $50

    Save $50 on OnePlus' affordable TWS earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Z2, at Amazon. These are among the best wireless earbuds you can get for under $50.

    $49.99 at Amazon
  • You've heard of open-back headphones, but what about earbuds? Well, that's what Sony is trying to do with the LinkBuds, which have an open-ring design to let you hear what's around yu more naturally, while still delivering grea quality audio. They may look odd, but they sound great.
    Sony Linkbuds
    Sony LinkBuds
    $128 $179.99 Save $51.99

    Sony's unique open-back TWS earbuds, the Sony LinkBuds, are still available for just $128 at Amazon. Grab them before the deal expires.

    $128 at Amazon
  • Jabra is well known for its audio products, and the Elite 7 Pro are the latest ones in the lineup. They feature 6mm custom drivers for a great audio experience, plus they have adjustable ANC. They also have physical buttons instead of touch controls, which you may prefer. Battery life goes up to 8 hours for the earbuds, with an extra 30 hours from the case.
    Jabra Elite 7 Pro
    Jabra Elite 7 Pro
    $119.99 $199.99 Save $80

    Jabra's best TWS earbuds, the Elite 7 Pro, can be yours at an $80 discount right now. At $120, these are easily among the best premium earbuds you can buy.

    $119.99 at Amazon
  • The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II will be available on September 15
    Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
    Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
    $249 $299 Save $50

    Bose's premium QuietComfort II wireless ANC earbuds are available at a $50 discount on Amazon right now. Grab them before the deal expires by following the link below.

    $249 at Amazon

Best deals on smartphone accessories

Looking for a new charger or battery pack for your new phone? Or perhaps a controller? Here are the remaining Cyber Monday deals on smartphone accessories.

  • If you want a wireless charger that can reach hyper-fast speeds, this charging stand from OnePlus is the only option. It can also charge Qi-compatible devices (iPhones, Google Pixels, Galaxy phones) at up to 15W.
    OnePlus Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger
    OnePlus Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger
    $48.99 $69.99 Save $21

    Get a 30% discount on OnePlus' fastest wireless charger, the Warp Charge 50, at Amazon right now.

    $48.99 Amazon
  • OnePlus 80W SUPERVOOC car charger
    OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger
    $29.99 $39.99 Save $10

    Fast charge your phone while you drive with this OnePlus SuperVOOC 80W car charger at a discounted price of $29.99.

    $29.99 Amazon
  • This latest Tile Mate is perfect for tracking keys and other small objects.
    Tile Mate (2022)
    Tile Mate (2022)
    $52.49 $69.99 Save $17.5

    Get 25% off a 3-pack of Tile's Mate Bluetooth tracker and never lose your keys, bags, and more. Follow the link below to grab the deal.

    $52.49 at Amazon
  • This Tile can slide into a wallet or pocket like a credit card.
    Tile Slim (2022)
    Tile Slim (2022)
    $24.99 $34.99 Save $10

    Never lose your wallet with the all-new Tile Slim -- a credit card-sized Bluetooth tracker that's currently available at a 29% discount.

    $24.99 at Amazon
  • When single and dual chargers aren’t enough, you can get this Belkin 3-in-1 charger. It can charge your Qi-compatible phone, earbuds, and smartwatch at the same time. The charger supports up to 7.5W charging for the phones and 5W for other devices.
    Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
    Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
    $101.24 $119.99 Save $18.75

    Declutter your desk with this Belkin 3-in-1 wireless charger that has space for your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds. Save 16% on your purchase by following the link below.

    $101.24 at Amazon
  • Another magnetic charger from Belkin that uses official MagSafe technology and offers 15 fast charging speed. Interestingly, the charger has a pop-up stand that lets you prop up the iPhone for watching videos while it’s charging. The braided cable that comes with the charger is 6.6ft long and has an attached strap.
    Belkin MagSafe wireless charger
    Belkin MagSafe Wireless Charger
    $27.38 $59.99 Save $32.61

    Belkin's MagSafe Wireless Charger is the perfect companion for your new iPhone, and it doubles up as a kickstand. Buy it at a 54% discount by following the link below.

    $27.38 at Amazon
  • Razer Kishi
    Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller
    $41.53 $89.99 Save $48.46

    Grab the popular Razer Kishi controller for your Android smartphone at its lowest price yet by following the link below.

    $41.53 Amazon

Best laptop & PC deals

Need a new laptop or PC? Here are some of the best remaining Cyber Monday deals you can get.

  • The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is an impressively thin convertible laptop with top-tier performance and a stunning AMOLED display.
    Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360
    Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360
    $999.99 $1499.99 Save $500

    The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is an impressively thin convertible laptop with great performance and a stunning AMOLED display. The top-tier configuration is getting a massive $500 discount, so it's easier than ever to recommend.

    $999.99 at Best Buy
  • The Surface Pro 9 is a top-tier Windows tablet with Intel or Qualcomm processors, and it comes in multiple colors for the first time ever.
    Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi Model)
    Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi)
    $1399.99 $1599.99 Save $200

    The Surface Pro 9 is the best Windows tablet on the market with 12th-generation Intel processors and a sharp 120Hz display with a dynamic refresh rate. It's very new, but it's already up to $200 off.

    $1399.99 Amazon
  • The MacBook Air (2020) featuring Apple's powerful M1 SoC.
    Apple MacBook Air (2020)
    Apple MacBook Air (2020)
    $799.99 $999 Save $199.01

    Although old, the 2020 MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip is still a great laptop for most users. What makes it even better is that it's currently available at a $200 discount.

    $799.99 at Amazon
  • Lenovo's latest small ChromeOS tablet keeps much the same but makes some significant improvements.
    Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook
    Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

    This tablet with a detachable keyboard packs solid performance with an Arm processor and a sharp display that's great for media consumption. And it's a great deal for just $310.

    $430 Lenovo
  • Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
    Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
    $1099.99 $1699.99 Save $600

    Nab the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition with a Ryzen 9 5980HX processor and Radeon RX 6800M graphics at a $600 discount at Best Buy.

    $1099.99 Best Buy
  • The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 delivers very strong performance compared to most Chromebooks, while still being a decently affordable machine. Plus, it doesn't miss out on a premium design.
    Acer Chromebook Spin 714
    Acer Chromebook Spin 714
    $479 $729 Save $250

    The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is one of the best Chromebooks on the market, and it can be yours for just $479 with this late Cyber Monday deal.

    $479 at Best Buy

Best smart home & TV deals

Need a new TV for your living room, or maybe a new smart speaker? Check out these remaining deals on TVs and smart home devices.

  • A render of the LG 55 inch Class C2 series OLED evo 4K TV over a white-colored background with some text.
    LG 55" Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV
    $1300 $1600 Save $300

    Get this 55-inch LG Class C2 Series 4K OLED TV at a $300 discount at Best Buy before the deal expires.

    $1300 Best Buy
  • A render of Samsung 'The Frame' television over a white-colored background showcasing the famous Mona Lisa portrait.
    Samsung The Frame 55-inch QLED 4K TV (2022)
    $1499.99 $1799.99 Save $300

    Get a flat $500 discount on Samsung's latest 55-inch The Frame 4K QLED TV with additional trade-in benefits for your old TV.

    $1499.99 Samsung
  • A render image of the Hisense U8H Quantum ULED TV over a white-colored background.
    Hisense U8H 4K Quantum ULED TV

    The Hisense U8H is one of the best QLED TVs you can buy right now. It offers a laundry list of features and comes with the updated Google TV interface out of the box. 

    $1200 Best Buy
  • This is a relatively affordable 4K QLED TV for $399.from Best Buy's in-house brand. It runs Amazon's Fire TV UI and is a good pick for
    Insignia 55-inch 4K QLED TV
    Insignia F50 55-inch 4K QLED TV
    $319.99 $499.99 Save $180

    Save $180 on the Insignia F50 55-inch 4K QLED TV with Amazon's Fire TV OS at Best Buy.

    $319.99 Best Buy
  • A sleek and portable projector by Samsung with a battery base so you can use it on the go.
    Samsung The Freestyle with Battery Base
    Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector
    $599.99 $799.99 Save $200

    Get a flat $200 discount on Samsung's compact The Freestyle portable projector and take it home for just $599.99.

    $599.99 Samsung
  • The Fire TV Stick 4K with Dolby Vision support is on sale for $24.99
    Fire TV Stick 4K
    Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
    $24.99 $49.99 Save $25

    Amazon's popular Fire TV Stick 4K is still available at a 50% discount. Grab it before the deal expires.

    $25 Amazon $24.99 at Amazon
  • The Roku Streaming Stick 4K costs $49.99, but you can often find it on sale at $39.99.
    Roku Streaming Stick 4K
    Roku Streaming Stick 4K
    $24.98 $49.99 Save $25.01

    Get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K at a 50% discount on Amazon by following the link below.

    $24.98 at Amazon
  • This updated Fire TV Stick supports Wi-Fi 6 and 4K video.
    Fire TV Stick 4K Max
    Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
    $34.99 $54.99 Save $20

    The premium Amazon Fire TV 4K Max can be yours for a small price of $34.99 with this late Cyber Monday deal.

    $34.99 at Amazon
  • The Roku Ultra comes equipped with a quad-core processor, support for Alexa and Google Assistant, and ships with a remote that include personal shortcut buttons and a headphone jack for private listening.
    Roku Ultra
    Roku Ultra
    $68.84 $99.99 Save $31.15

    Grab the Roku Ultra (2022) streaming box at a 31% discount by following the link below.

    $68.84 Amazon
  • The Nest Hub Max is a premium smart display that usually retails for $230. You can get on today for just $170 on Best Buy.
    Google Nest Hub Max
    Google Nest Hub Max
    $163.99 $229.99 Save $66

    Grab Google's flagship smart display, the Nest Hub Max, at a discounted price of just $163.99 by following the link below.

    $163.99 Best Buy
  • Google's top smart speaker for sound quality, the Nest Audio, is $15 off the usual price right now.
    Google Nest Audio
    Google Nest Audio
    $49.99 $99.99 Save $50

    Save $50 on the Google Nest Audio smart speaker at Best Buy by following the link below. It's as cheap as it gets.

    $49.99 at Best Buy
  • Amazo Echo Dot (5th Gen) in Charcoal color over a white-colored background.
    Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)
    $27.99 $49.99 Save $22

    Grab Amazon's latest Echo Dot (5th Gen) at a 44% discount with this late Cyber Monday deal.

    $27.99 at Amazon

Like something you see? Get it right away, or you might not get another chance.