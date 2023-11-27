Quick Links
Our favorite Cyber Monday laptop deals
- Best deal — Lenovo Yoga 6 Gen 8 — $500 (Was $860)
- Best MacBook deal — Apple MacBook Air — $750 (Was $1,000)
- Best Windows laptop deal — HP Spectre x360 13.5 — $750 (Was $1,400)
- Best gaming laptop deal — HP Omen 17 — $1,000 (Was $1,700)
- Best Chromebook deal — Acer Chromebook Plus 515 — $269 (Was $399)
Cyber Monday is sometimes overshadowed by the Black Friday behemoth, but that doesn't mean it's not as good — if not better — of a time to find a deep price cut on your next laptop. Combing through our massive list of the best Black Friday laptop deals still live, it's looking like a lot of the same options are carrying through to the end of Monday.
Discounts on gaming laptops, high-end Windows laptops, the newest MacBooks, and affordable Chromebooks are plentiful, but don't hold out too long. Cyber Monday has a tendency to see the end of many great deals, and when the prices dry up it's unlikely that they'll return. Cyber Monday is really the last big day of the year to save on such a wide range of great laptops, and we'll be keeping this collection of deals updated throughout the day with any new gems we spot.
MacBook deals
MacBooks are among the most sought-after laptops, especially with some of that changes that arrived this year. Cyber Monday has new and old MacBooks on sale this year at a variety of retailers.
-
MacBook Air (M2)$949 $1099 Save $150
The M2 MacBook Air is one of the very best laptops on the market today, thanks to the super-efficient processor that gives it excellent performance and battery life. Both 13-inch and 15-inch models have a hefty discount right now, so get your favorite while you can.
-
MacBook Pro (M3, 2023)$1449 $1599 Save $150
The latest M3-series MacBook Pro models offer the most performance and power efficiency yet, making some of the best creator laptops even better. Even though they're brand new, you can save up to $200 depending on the configuration you get, making this the perfect time to grab these incredibly powerful machines.
-
Apple MacBook Air (2020)$750 $1000 Save $250
If you want to spend a little less, you can still buy Apple's M1 MacBook Air, which is currently $50 cheaper than the M2 model. For that difference, we definitely recommend springing for the newer version if you can, but this is still a fantastic device for just about anyone.
Windows laptop deals
Windows users have a much larger collection of deals to sort through during this year's Cyber Monday, but we've narrowed things down here to bring you the best sales on many of our favorite devices.
-
Microsoft Surface Pro 9$799 $1100 Save $301
The Surface Pro 9 is still one of the best laptops on the market, and this deal makes it even more tempting. The Wi-Fi model is available with 16GB of RAM and an included keyboard for just $1,100, a big $440 discount. Meanwhile, the mid-range 5G model is also seeing a nice $150 discount.
-
HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2023)$750 $1400 Save $650
The HP Spectre x360 13.5 is the best laptop on the market, with top-tier specs, display, and design. This Cyber Monday deal makes it cheaper than it's ever been, down to $750 but only for a limited time.
-
Surface Laptop Go 3$600 $800 Save $200
The Surface Laptop Go 3 is a mid-range, but very capable laptop with a tall display. It's fast and it has a super-sleek design that looks and feels premium without being too expensive. Thanks to Black Friday, you can grab it for just $600, the lowest price we've seen yet for it.
There are plenty more great deals to be found if those aren't to your taste, too. Check out the options below:
-
HP Envy x360 15.6 (2023)$500 $800 Save $300
-
Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023)$1200 $1700 Save $500
-
Dell XPS 13 Plus (2023)$1199 $1499 Save $300
-
Lenovo Yoga 6 Gen 8$500 $860 Save $360
-
Dell XPS 15 (2023)$1099 $1500 Save $401
-
Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023)$950 $1350 Save $400
-
LG Gram 16 (2023)$1000 $1500 Save $500
-
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro$1035 $1450 Save $415
-
HP Envy 17 (2023)$650 $1050 Save $400
-
LG gram 14 2-in-1 (2023)$800 $1300 Save $500
-
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (2023)$1300 $1400 Save $100
-
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11$1000 $2609 Save $1609
-
HP Envy x360 14$500 $850 Save $350
-
Lenovo Slim Pro 7$900 $1200 Save $300
-
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (2023)$1000 $1450 Save $450
-
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5$1200 $1700 Save $500
-
Surface Laptop Studio 2$2073 $2400 Save $327
-
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360$1300 $1900 Save $600
-
HP Spectre x360 16 (2023)$1000 $1700 Save $700
-
HP Pavilion Aero 13 (2023)$530 $880 Save $350
-
Dell inspiron 16 (2023)$550 $850 Save $300
-
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra$1800 $2400 Save $600
-
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8$1070 $2959 Save $1889
-
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (2023)$500 $800 Save $300
-
LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (2023)$994 $1600 Save $606
-
Asus Vivobook 16 (Intel, 2023)$650 $850 Save $200
-
Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 (2023, Intel)$600 $900 Save $300
-
HP Pavilion 15$380 $910 Save $530
-
Acer Swift Go$650 $900 Save $250
-
MSI Prestige 14 Evo A13M$850 $1000 Save $150
-
Acer Aspire 3$350 $450 Save $100
-
Dell Inspiron 15 3530$532 $650 Save $118
Gaming laptop deals
Gaming laptops are generally up there with the most expensive mobile PCs on the market, which is why Cyber Monday is such a great time to save. We're already seeing a bunch of deals sell out, so don't wait too long.
-
Lenovo Legion 9i (2023)$3146 $3800 Save $654
The Lenovo Legion 9i is our favorite gaming laptop right now, packing super powerful specs into a very compact chassis. It includes an Intel Core i9, up to RTX 4090 graphics, and a stunning mini-LED display. It's over $600 below its MSRP, so while it's still pricey, this is an amazing deal.
-
Acer Nitro V 15 (2023)$720 $850 Save $130
The Acer Nitro V 15 is an affordable gaming laptop that still packs enough power to play all the latest games. It's already priced very reasonably, but with this Black Friday deal, you can nab it for just $720, which is a total bargain for what you're getting.
-
HP Omen Transcend 16 (2023)$900 $1700 Save $800
The HP Omen Transcend is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy, and for Cyber Monday you can save a massive $800 for a limited time. That brings this excellent machine down to just $900. You're getting a 16-inch Quad HD+ display, an Intel Core i7-13700HX, and Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics.
These three standouts aren't the only gaming laptop deals to be found on Cyber Monday. Check out this updated list with more deals.
-
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 (2023)$1199 $1500 Save $301
-
Alienware x16$1600 $2100 Save $500
-
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (2023)$1070 $1480 Save $410
-
HP Omen 16 (2023)
Limited flash sale pricing$850 $1570 Save $720
-
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i (2023)$1400 $1770 Save $370
-
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023)$1700 $2000 Save $300
-
Omen 17 (Intel, 2023)$1000 $1700 Save $700
-
Alienware m18 (AMD)$2000 $2550 Save $550
-
Acer Predator Helios 16$1300 $1650 Save $350
-
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)$2500 $2700 Save $200
-
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16 (Gen 8)$930 $1300 Save $370
-
Dell G16 (2023)$1343 $1600 Save $257
-
MSI Stealth 14 Studio (2023)$1100 $1500 Save $400
-
Acer Nitro 16 (2023)$1430 $1800 Save $370
-
MSI Stealth 17 Studio$2400 $2800 Save $400
-
Acer Nitro 17 AMD (2023)$900 $1200 Save $300
-
Alienware m16$1300 $1800 Save $500
-
Gigabyte G5 (2023)$749 $999 Save $250
-
Dell G15 (2023)$1160 $1460 Save $300
-
MSI Katana 17 Gaming Laptop$1200 $1399 Save $199
-
Lenovo LOQ 15i (2023)
A new low for Cyber Monday!$600 $950 Save $350
-
HP Victus 16$860 $1390 Save $530
-
Asus ROG Strix G18$2000 $2500 Save $500
Chromebook deals
Chromebooks are usually affordable, and they're a great option if you need a lightweight computing experience that doesn't break the bank. If the standard price isn't cheap enough, you can find some great Chromebooks at huge discounts on Cyber Monday.
-
Acer Chromebook Plus 515$269 $399 Save $130
The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is part of a new breed of Chromebooks with premium designs and great specs. With an Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB UFS module for storage, it performs very well, and now that you can save $130 on it, it's the best time to buy one.
-
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus$379 $499 Save $120
With a 14-inch touch screen and a 2-in-1 design, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook PLus is already a very versatile device. Throw a modern processor, 8GB of RAM, and a sweet $120 discount on top of that, and you have an excellent Black Friday deal for ChromeOS users.
-
HP Chromebook Plus 15a$420 $550 Save $130
The HP Chromebook Plus 15a is another great Chromebook powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, plus 128GB of storage. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD display, too, and a premium-feeling design that makes it far better than you'd expect for $349. But you'll have to act fast.
These are some of the best deals you can get right now, but there are even more great deals live on Cyber Monday. Check them out right here.
-
Acer Chromebook 514$330 $460 Save $130
-
Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook (15-inch)$239 $479 Save $240
-
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2$555 $700 Save $145
-
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook$329 $499 Save $170
-
Acer Chromebook 516 GE$449 $649 Save $200
-
Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook$149 $319 Save $170
-
Acer Chromebook Spin 311$124 $249 Save $125