Cyber Monday is sometimes overshadowed by the Black Friday behemoth, but that doesn't mean it's not as good — if not better — of a time to find a deep price cut on your next laptop. Combing through our massive list of the best Black Friday laptop deals still live, it's looking like a lot of the same options are carrying through to the end of Monday.

Discounts on gaming laptops, high-end Windows laptops, the newest MacBooks, and affordable Chromebooks are plentiful, but don't hold out too long. Cyber Monday has a tendency to see the end of many great deals, and when the prices dry up it's unlikely that they'll return. Cyber Monday is really the last big day of the year to save on such a wide range of great laptops, and we'll be keeping this collection of deals updated throughout the day with any new gems we spot.

MacBook deals

MacBooks are among the most sought-after laptops, especially with some of that changes that arrived this year. Cyber Monday has new and old MacBooks on sale this year at a variety of retailers.

  • MacBook Air M2-1
    MacBook Air (M2)
    $949 $1099 Save $150

    The M2 MacBook Air is one of the very best laptops on the market today, thanks to the super-efficient processor that gives it excellent performance and battery life. Both 13-inch and 15-inch models have a hefty discount right now, so get your favorite while you can.

    $949 at Best Buy (13 inches) $1049 at Best Buy (15 inches) $1049 at Amazon (15 inches)
  • New Project-34
    MacBook Pro (M3, 2023)
    $1449 $1599 Save $150

    The latest M3-series MacBook Pro models offer the most performance and power efficiency yet, making some of the best creator laptops even better. Even though they're brand new, you can save up to $200 depending on the configuration you get, making this the perfect time to grab these incredibly powerful machines.

    $1449 at Best Buy (14-inch M3) $1449 at Amazon (14-inch, M3) $2299 at Amazon (16-inch, M3 Pro/Max)
  • macbook air m1 2020 in rose gold
    Apple MacBook Air (2020)
    $750 $1000 Save $250

    If you want to spend a little less, you can still buy Apple's M1 MacBook Air, which is currently $50 cheaper than the M2 model. For that difference, we definitely recommend springing for the newer version if you can, but this is still a fantastic device for just about anyone.

    $750 at Best Buy $750 at Amazon

Windows laptop deals

Windows users have a much larger collection of deals to sort through during this year's Cyber Monday, but we've narrowed things down here to bring you the best sales on many of our favorite devices.

  • Untitled design Background Removed 2-1
    Microsoft Surface Pro 9
    $799 $1100 Save $301

    The Surface Pro 9 is still one of the best laptops on the market, and this deal makes it even more tempting. The Wi-Fi model is available with 16GB of RAM and an included keyboard for just $1,100, a big $440 discount. Meanwhile, the mid-range 5G model is also seeing a nice $150 discount.

    $799 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy (Wi-Fi model) $1250 at Best Buy (5G model)
  • Front view of the HP Spectre x360 13.5
    HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2023)
    $750 $1400 Save $650

    The HP Spectre x360 13.5 is the best laptop on the market, with top-tier specs, display, and design. This Cyber Monday deal makes it cheaper than it's ever been, down to $750 but only for a limited time.

    $750 at HP
  • Right-side angled view of the Surface Laptop Go 3
    Surface Laptop Go 3
    $600 $800 Save $200

    The Surface Laptop Go 3 is a mid-range, but very capable laptop with a tall display. It's fast and it has a super-sleek design that looks and feels premium without being too expensive. Thanks to Black Friday, you can grab it for just $600, the lowest price we've seen yet for it.

    $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy

There are plenty more great deals to be found if those aren't to your taste, too. Check out the options below:

Gaming laptop deals

Gaming laptops are generally up there with the most expensive mobile PCs on the market, which is why Cyber Monday is such a great time to save. We're already seeing a bunch of deals sell out, so don't wait too long.

  • Front view of the Lenovo Legion 9i
    Lenovo Legion 9i (2023)
    $3146 $3800 Save $654

    The Lenovo Legion 9i is our favorite gaming laptop right now, packing super powerful specs into a very compact chassis. It includes an Intel Core i9, up to RTX 4090 graphics, and a stunning mini-LED display. It's over $600 below its MSRP, so while it's still pricey, this is an amazing deal.

    $3146 at Lenovo
  • acer-nitro-v-15-2023-render-01
    Acer Nitro V 15 (2023)
    $720 $850 Save $130

    The Acer Nitro V 15 is an affordable gaming laptop that still packs enough power to play all the latest games. It's already priced very reasonably, but with this Black Friday deal, you can nab it for just $720, which is a total bargain for what you're getting.

    $720 at Newegg
  • hp-omen-transcend-16-2023-render-01
    HP Omen Transcend 16 (2023)
    $900 $1700 Save $800

    The HP Omen Transcend is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy, and for Cyber Monday you can save a massive $800 for a limited time. That brings this excellent machine down to just $900. You're getting a 16-inch Quad HD+ display, an Intel Core i7-13700HX, and Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics.

    $900 at HP

These three standouts aren't the only gaming laptop deals to be found on Cyber Monday. Check out this updated list with more deals.

Chromebook deals

Chromebooks are usually affordable, and they're a great option if you need a lightweight computing experience that doesn't break the bank. If the standard price isn't cheap enough, you can find some great Chromebooks at huge discounts on Cyber Monday.

  • New_Project__1_-removebg-preview
    Acer Chromebook Plus 515
    $269 $399 Save $130

    The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is part of a new breed of Chromebooks with premium designs and great specs. With an Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB UFS module for storage, it performs very well, and now that you can save $130 on it, it's the best time to buy one.

    $269 at Best Buy
  • Lenovo IideaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus in stand mode
    Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus
    $379 $499 Save $120

    With a 14-inch touch screen and a 2-in-1 design, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook PLus is already a very versatile device. Throw a modern processor, 8GB of RAM, and a sweet $120 discount on top of that, and you have an excellent Black Friday deal for ChromeOS users.

    $379 at Best Buy
  • Front view of the HP Chromebook Plus 15a
    HP Chromebook Plus 15a
    $420 $550 Save $130

    The HP Chromebook Plus 15a is another great Chromebook powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, plus 128GB of storage. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD display, too, and a premium-feeling design that makes it far better than you'd expect for $349. But you'll have to act fast.

    $420 at HP

These are some of the best deals you can get right now, but there are even more great deals live on Cyber Monday. Check them out right here.