Our favorite Cyber Monday laptop deals

Cyber Monday is sometimes overshadowed by the Black Friday behemoth, but that doesn't mean it's not as good — if not better — of a time to find a deep price cut on your next laptop. Combing through our massive list of the best Black Friday laptop deals still live, it's looking like a lot of the same options are carrying through to the end of Monday.

Discounts on gaming laptops, high-end Windows laptops, the newest MacBooks, and affordable Chromebooks are plentiful, but don't hold out too long. Cyber Monday has a tendency to see the end of many great deals, and when the prices dry up it's unlikely that they'll return. Cyber Monday is really the last big day of the year to save on such a wide range of great laptops, and we'll be keeping this collection of deals updated throughout the day with any new gems we spot.

MacBook deals

MacBooks are among the most sought-after laptops, especially with some of that changes that arrived this year. Cyber Monday has new and old MacBooks on sale this year at a variety of retailers.

Windows laptop deals

Windows users have a much larger collection of deals to sort through during this year's Cyber Monday, but we've narrowed things down here to bring you the best sales on many of our favorite devices.

Gaming laptop deals

Gaming laptops are generally up there with the most expensive mobile PCs on the market, which is why Cyber Monday is such a great time to save. We're already seeing a bunch of deals sell out, so don't wait too long.

Lenovo Legion 9i (2023) $3146 $3800 Save $654 The Lenovo Legion 9i is our favorite gaming laptop right now, packing super powerful specs into a very compact chassis. It includes an Intel Core i9, up to RTX 4090 graphics, and a stunning mini-LED display. It's over $600 below its MSRP, so while it's still pricey, this is an amazing deal. $3146 at Lenovo

Acer Nitro V 15 (2023) $720 $850 Save $130 The Acer Nitro V 15 is an affordable gaming laptop that still packs enough power to play all the latest games. It's already priced very reasonably, but with this Black Friday deal, you can nab it for just $720, which is a total bargain for what you're getting. $720 at Newegg

HP Omen Transcend 16 (2023) $900 $1700 Save $800 The HP Omen Transcend is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy, and for Cyber Monday you can save a massive $800 for a limited time. That brings this excellent machine down to just $900. You're getting a 16-inch Quad HD+ display, an Intel Core i7-13700HX, and Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics. $900 at HP

Chromebook deals

Chromebooks are usually affordable, and they're a great option if you need a lightweight computing experience that doesn't break the bank. If the standard price isn't cheap enough, you can find some great Chromebooks at huge discounts on Cyber Monday.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 $269 $399 Save $130 The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is part of a new breed of Chromebooks with premium designs and great specs. With an Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB UFS module for storage, it performs very well, and now that you can save $130 on it, it's the best time to buy one. $269 at Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus $379 $499 Save $120 With a 14-inch touch screen and a 2-in-1 design, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook PLus is already a very versatile device. Throw a modern processor, 8GB of RAM, and a sweet $120 discount on top of that, and you have an excellent Black Friday deal for ChromeOS users. $379 at Best Buy

HP Chromebook Plus 15a $420 $550 Save $130 The HP Chromebook Plus 15a is another great Chromebook powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, plus 128GB of storage. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD display, too, and a premium-feeling design that makes it far better than you'd expect for $349. But you'll have to act fast. $420 at HP

