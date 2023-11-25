LG A2 OLED 48" $550 $1300 Save $750 The LG A2 OLED TV delivers when it comes to image quality and features. You get vibrant colors and excellent contrast, along with easy access to streaming video services. Best of all, this OLED TV is affordable, making it a no-brainer purchase. $550 at Best Buy

LG C3 OLED $1600 $2100 Save $500 The LG C3 OLED evo TV is a modest upgrade over its predecessor. It features the same impressive panel with all the great characteristics of an OLED but has more processing power and a handful of new welcome features for a better experience overall. $1600 at Best Buy

LG B3 series 4K OLED smart TV $1797 $2297 Save $500 If you're looking to grab a large OLED TV, this is going to be the one for you. The LB B-series offers a lot to love with its vibrant colors, excellent black levels, and tons of smart features. Grab this deal while you still can. $1797 at Amazon $1800 at Best Buy

Black Friday might be over and done with, but the deals are still flowing, with new and exciting promotions appearing for Cyber Monday. While there have been some phenomenal deals on TVs, we're now seeing a slew of price drops for LG TVs, knocking up to $1100 off for a limited time.

With that said, these are some of the best deals we've seen so far on OLED TVs, with plenty of different models to choose from. The most affordable out of the bunch is going to be the A series with a price that comes in at $550 for a 48-inch model. Of course, you're going to get excellent colors here, with support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.

Furthermore, the TV delivers when it comes to streaming services thanks to its webOS and you also get easy navigation with the Magic Remote. If you're looking to spend a little more, you can always jump to the B series, which offers better image quality with fantastic colors and contrast. You also get a faster processor and a newer version of the firm's webOS menu system.

Now if you're thinking about going all in, you're going to want to go with LG's C series. This is the TV that offers one of the best experiences on the market today. You're going to get amazing colors, excellent contrast, and again, a fantastic experience thanks to the TVs webOS menu system.

Best of all, you're going to be getting it at a reduced cost during Cyber Monday deal. Of course, if you're looking for a new TV, you really can't go wrong with any of the choices, just be sure to grab the one you want before the promotion expires. And remember, Amazon and Best Buy are extending return periods until January so you can shop with confidence.