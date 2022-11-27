The world is a loud place. Music lovers who often travel or commute know this all too well, and podcast enthusiasts probably have it even worse. The whir of the airplane engines, the other people talking on the subway, or just the general noise of the busy city, listening to your favorite music or podcast can be hard sometimes. That's why noise-canceling headphones were created.

High-quality noise-canceling headphones typically cost a fair amount. Still, the value they provide is nearly unbeatable, which is why you need to take advantage of the deals we are seeing on all the top brands for Cyber Monday.

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700

Bose QuietComfort 700 Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Super Stylish $310 $379 Save $69 Bose has quite a reputation when it comes to audio products, and the Bose ANC 700 are some of its best headphones yet. With 11 levels of noise cancelation, touch controls, and a slim design, these are great for anyone. They work via Bluetooth, but if you want a more reliable connection for your laptop, there's a USB dongle sold separately. $310 at Amazon

The Bose name is synonymous with great-sounding audio, and that signature balanced sound with lovely warm bass tones is undoubtedly present in the Bose ANC 700. You'll love that these cans come with 11 levels of ANC, so you can customize just how much outside noise you want to hear. Plus, the microphone is pretty good, so you can take calls with them with no problem.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7

Source: Bowers & Wilkins Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Rich sound $289 $399 Save $110 The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 don't get talked about enough. They have access to high-quality audio codecs, and the large 43mm drivers deliver stellar sound. $289 at Amazon

The large 43mm drivers are the star of the Bowers & Wilkins PX7, delivering excellent-sounding audio and a lovely dark (warm, mellow, and rich) sound profile. The 30 hours f battery life gives you a ton of time to listen to your tunes, and the adaptive noise-canceling will adjust to the surrounding noise. The cheery on top? The PX7 is compatible with some tremendous audio codecs like aptX(HD) and aptX Adaptive, which is not something all Bluetooth headphones can claim.

Sennheiser Momentum 4

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Amazing Battery Life $290 $350 Save $60 The newly-launched Sennheiser Momentum 4 builds on an already great pair of headphones, delivering excellent audio quality and adaptive noise cancelation, paired with stellar battery life for up to 60 hours. $290 at Amazon

If you're looking for a pair of headphones that you barely have to charge, you can't beat the astonishing 60-hour battery life of Sennheiser Momentum 4. They're also comfortable as all get out, making wearing them for extended periods no problem. The ability to pair the Momentum 4 to two devices is a nice touch and is especially handy for making the transition from commuting to working a breeze.

Beats Fit Pro

Beats Fit Pro Beats Fit Pro Excellent fit $160 $200 Save $40 The Beats Fit Pro are an excellent pair of wireless earbuds to recommend at $160, especially since they play nice with both iPhones and Android phones. They have great Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), a 6-hour battery life, and a design that ensures they stay put in your ears. They're available in Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Green, and Stone Purple. $160 at Amazon

Active noise-canceling isn't only useful for commuting. When you're at the gym or working out, having ANC on a pair of earbuds can help you focus on your gains and less on outside distractions. With an IPX4 rating, you don't have to worry about a little sweat ruining your earbuds, and the wing tip design makes the hold inside your ear really well, so you shouldn't be able to jostle them out of your head by accident. Plus, even though they are made to have special Apple-focused features, they play really well with Android too.

AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max Great for Apple Users $450 $549.99 Save $99.99 While the AirPods Max are geared toward Apple users, they are indeed a great-sounding pair of cans. These are a no-brainer if you have an iPhone and want the best ANC headphones. The worst thing about them is their price, but saving $99 makes them much more attainable. $450 at Best Buy $450 at Amazon

These are the ANC headphones to get if you're an avid Apple fan. The seamless pairing between your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and any other Apple device makes them so simple to use in various situations. The Transparency mode really shines on the AirPods Max, allowing you to hear the outside world, so you're aware of your surroundings but still ensure that the audio you're listening to comes through especially clearly. Their regular price makes them a non-starter for many people, so jump on the Cyber Monday deal while you can.

Bose QuietComfort 45

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bose QuietComfort 45 Bose, but even cheaper $229 $329 Save $100 Although it has a less stylish look than the Bose ANC 700, it still packs most of the same great sound. Plus, it has an even better battery life — 24 hours — making it excellent for traveling. $229 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 45 brings much of what the Bose ANC 700 does to the table in a slightly less sleek-looking package. A side-by-side comparison of the two sets of cans would likely have the Bose ANC 700 take the crown in terms of sound quality, but by no means do the QC 45s sound bad. The QC 45s do have better battery life, though, sitting at about 24 hours of listening time with ANC turned on, and you still have access to the Bose app, making it easy to customize the EQ of the QC 45s to your liking.