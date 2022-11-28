Need to upgrade your computer or gaming setup and missed Black Friday? Cyber Monday still has plenty of deals in store for you.

Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Monday is still coming, and that means there's still time to take advantage of some great discounts. Some of the most exciting products that launched in the past year tend to get heavy discounts around this time, making it a perfect opportunity to make some upgrades.

Even though Black Friday is over, Cyber Monday brings with it even more deals, plus a lot of Black Friday deals carry over the weekend. If you're looking to upgrade your current computer or gaming setup, or want some new peripherals, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday PC and gaming deals for you.

Windows PC & laptops

Need a new Windows PC? Here are some of the best deals you can get on some great Windows laptops and PCs this year.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 $999.99 $1499.99 Save $500 The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is an impressively thin convertible laptop with great performance and a stunning AMOLED display. The top-tier configuration is getting a massive $500 discount, so it's easier than ever to recommend. $999.99 at Best Buy

Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi Model) Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi) $1399.99 $1599.99 Save $200 The Surface Pro 9 is the best Windows tablet on the market with 12th-generation Intel processors and a sharp 120Hz display with a dynamic refresh rate. It's very new, but it's already up to $250 off. $1,349.99 at Amazon $1,399.99 at Best Buy

ASUS TUF Dash F15 ASUS TUF Dash F15 $999.99 $1499.99 Save $500 The Asus TUF Dash F15 gives you great gaming performance with an Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. This deal brings it under $1,000, an incredible price for this kind of power. $999.99 at Best Buy

Premium laptops:

Creator laptops:

Mainstream laptops:

Gaming laptops:

Business laptops:

Desktop and all-in-one PCs:

Gaming desktop PCs:

Macs & MacBooks

Fancy yourself a shiny new MacBook or Mac? You can save money on Apple computers, too! Here are some of the best deals.

MacBook Air (M2) Apple MacBook Air (2022) $1049.99 $1199.99 Save $150 Apple's latest MacBook Air has a brand-new design and even more performance while being incredibly efficient. It's already $150 off, so making this a great time to buy it. $1,049.99 at Amazon

MacBook Pro 16 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) $1999.99 $2499.99 Save $500 The MacBook Pro with the Apple M1 Pro chip delivers a stunning combination of performance and battery life, fueling the needs of creative professionals wherever they may go. With a massive $500 discount, now is the time to buy one. $1,999.99 at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday deals on Chromebooks

Chromebooks are very popular devices in schools, and they're not safe from Cyber Monday discounts. Here are some of the best ones.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 $549 $699 Save $150 The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a stylish Chromebook convertible with great performance and a beautiful QLED display. It's $150 off right now, which makes it even more appealing. $549 at Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 This tablet with a detachable keyboard packs solid performance with an Arm processor and a sharp display that's great for media consumption. For under $200, it's a great deal. $430 at Lenovo

PC monitors

Need a second, third, or fourth screen (hey, we don't judge) for your setup? These monitor deals may be the right opportunity to expand your productivity or gaming prowess.

Samsung Smart Monitor M70B Samsung Smart Monitor M70B $299.99 $399.99 Save $100 The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 is a 4K monitor that does more than connect your PC. It can run Tizen, so even without a computer, it can access apps like Netflix and Disney+ so you can keep yourself entertained. It's already a great monitor, but with a $100 discount, it's too good to pass up. $299.99 at Best Buy

LG 27GP950-B UltraGear Gaming Monitor $699.99 $899.99 Save $200 This LG UltraGear monitor is fantastic for high-end gaming and a great fit if you want the best image quality possible. It usually costs nearly $900, but you can have it for just $700 now. $699.99 at Best Buy

LG UltraWide 34WP85C-B LG UltraWide 34WP65C-B $335.47 $499.99 Save $164.52 This ultrawide LG monitor comes with a sharp Quad HD resolution and an extra-fast 160Hz resolution, which means you can even use it for gaming. It also has a pair of 7W speakers, so you're getting a very complete experience for a surprisingly low price. $335.47 at Amazon

Gaming monitors:

Productivity monitors:

Peripherals & accessories

If you already have a PC, but you need something to complement it, these accessory deals are a great opportunity to upgrade your setup.

SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD $219.99 $509.99 Save $290 The SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is an extremely fast portable SSD with USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 support, plus it has a durable design made for the outdoors. The 1TB model is nearly half the price right now, so it's a great time to buy it. $219.99 at Amazon

Razer Kiyo Razer Kiyo $59 $99.99 Save $40.99 The Razer Kiyo is an interesting webcam with a built-in ring light. It supports 1080p video, and the light is adjustable so you can use it in different lighting conditions. It's discounted to just $59 right now. $59 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bose QuietComfort 45 $229 $329 Save $100 The Bose QuietComfort 45 are some of the best headphones with ANC, and they're usually pretty expensive. However, you can grab them for just $249.99 right now, which is a great deal for what you're getting. $229 at Amazon

Storage:

Webcams and streaming:

Audio:

Mice and keyboards:

Power and adapters:

Other PC accessories:

Software:

PC components

Building your own PC? It may be hard to find affordable GPUs right now, but you can get deals on some components to help you finish your rig.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X $348.99 $399 Save $50.01 The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is one of the most powerful processors on the market right now, with 8 cores and 16 threads for top-tier desktop performance. It's very recent, but it's already getting a big discount to help you build your rig. $348.99 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X AMD Ryzen 5 7600X $248.99 $299 Save $50.01 If you're looking for a more mid-range option, the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is a fantastic option, and with a discount to just $249, it's a no-brainer of a deal. $248.99 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and 7950X AMD Ryzen 9 7900X $439.99 $549.99 Save $110 The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is one of the most powerful desktop processors available right now, and it can be yours for a much lower price than usual thanks to this deal. $439.99 at Amazon

CPUs:

GPUs:

Storage:

Memory (RAM):

Motherboards:

Cases:

Cooling:

PSUs:

We'll keep updating this page with new deals and ensuring all the links are up-to-date, so keep checking back over the next few days.