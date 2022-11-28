Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Monday is still coming, and that means there's still time to take advantage of some great discounts. Some of the most exciting products that launched in the past year tend to get heavy discounts around this time, making it a perfect opportunity to make some upgrades.
Even though Black Friday is over, Cyber Monday brings with it even more deals, plus a lot of Black Friday deals carry over the weekend. If you're looking to upgrade your current computer or gaming setup, or want some new peripherals, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday PC and gaming deals for you.
Windows PC & laptops
Need a new Windows PC? Here are some of the best deals you can get on some great Windows laptops and PCs this year.
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360$999.99 $1499.99 Save $500
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is an impressively thin convertible laptop with great performance and a stunning AMOLED display. The top-tier configuration is getting a massive $500 discount, so it's easier than ever to recommend.
Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi)$1399.99 $1599.99 Save $200
The Surface Pro 9 is the best Windows tablet on the market with 12th-generation Intel processors and a sharp 120Hz display with a dynamic refresh rate. It's very new, but it's already up to $250 off.
ASUS TUF Dash F15$999.99 $1499.99 Save $500
The Asus TUF Dash F15 gives you great gaming performance with an Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. This deal brings it under $1,000, an incredible price for this kind of power.
Premium laptops:
- Lenovo Yoga 9i (Intel Core i7-1260P, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Full HD+ IPS display) - $1,029.99 at Lenovo ($600 off)
- Surface Laptop 5 13.5-inch - from $899.99 at Amazon (up to $300 off) | Also available at Best Buy
- Surface Laptop 5 15-inch - from $1.099.99 at Amazon (up to $300 off) | Also available at Best Buy
- Surface Pro 9 with 5G - from $1,149.99 at Amazon (up to $200 off)
- Dell XPS 13 Plus (Intel Core i7-1260P, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+) - $1,349.99 at Best Buy ($300 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 15-inch (Intel Core i7-1260P, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $949.99 at Samsung ($500 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 13-inch (Intel Core i7-1260P, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $999.99 at Best Buy ($500 off)
- LG gram 16 2-in-1 (Intel Core i7-1260P, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD) - $1,599.99 at Best Buy ($500 off)
- LG gram 14 2-in-1 (Intel Core i5-1240P, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $799.99 at Amazon ($500 off)
- LG gram 16 (Intel Core i7-1260P, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - $999.99 at Amazon ($450 off)
- LG gram 15 (Intel Core i7-1260P, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $999.99 at Amazon ($500 off)
- LG UltraPC (AMD Ryzen 7 5825U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $999.99 at Best Buy ($300 off)
- HP Spectre x360 13.5 (Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $899.99 at HP ($350 off)
- Dell XPS 13 (Intel Core i7-1250U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $999.99 at Dell ($350 off)
- Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (Intel Core i5-1230U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $1,099.99 at Dell ($150 off)
- Surface Pro 8 (Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - $999.99 at Best Buy ($600 off)
- Surface Laptop 4 + Surface Pen + 3-year protection bundle (Intel Core i7-1187G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $1,415.18 at Microsoft ($603.80 off)
- Surface Pro 7+ with Black Type Cover (Intel Core i3-1115G4, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) - $599.99 at Best Buy ($330 off)
- HP Envy 17 (Intel Core i7-1260P, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $849.99 at HP ($450 off, customizable)
- Asus ZenBook Duo 14 (Intel Core i5-1155G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $849.99 at Amazon ($250 off)
Creator laptops:
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro (Intel Core i5-12500H, Intel Arc A370M, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $819.99 at Lenovo ($485 off)
- Lenovo Slim 7i (Intel Core i7-12700H, Intel Arc A370M, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $999.99 at Amazon ($480 off)
- HP Spectre x360 16 (Intel Core i7-12700H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $1,149.99 at HP ($500 off, customizable) | Also available at Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (Intel Core i7-12700H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $974.99 at Amazon ($325 off)
- Dell XPS 15 (Intel Core i7-12700H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $1,399 at Dell ($500 off)
- MSI Creator M16 (Intel Core i7-12650H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $1,399.99 at Amazon ($200 off)
- MSI Creator 17 (Intel Core i7-11800H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $1,399 at Amazon ($950 off)
Mainstream laptops:
- Lenovo Yoga 6 (AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $529.99 at Lenovo ($370 off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro (Intel Core i5-1240P, Nvidia GeForce MX550, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $779.99 at Lenovo ($445 off)
- Dell Inspiron 14 (Intel Core i7-1255U, Nvidia GeForce MX570, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $831.99 at Amazon ($228 off)
- HP Pavilion Aero (AMD Ryzen 5 5625U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - $479.99 at HP ($320 off, customizable)
- HP Pavilion 15 (Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - $449.99 at HP ($450 off, customizable)
- Surface Laptop Go 2 + Surface Mobile Mouse + 3-year protection plan - From $655.18 at Microsoft (up to $207.80 off)
- Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (AMD Ryzen 5 5625U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $549.99 at Best Buy ($250 off)
- GeoBook 240 (Intel Celeron N5030, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) - $179.99 at Best Buy ($220 off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1i (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC) - $99.99 at Best Buy ($150 off)
Gaming laptops:
- Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (Intel Core i9-12900H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $1,649.99 at Amazon ($350 off)
- MSI Pulse GL66 (Intel Core i7-12700H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $1,099 at Amazon ($500 off)
- Asus ROG Flow X13 (AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $999.99 at Best Buy ($600 off)
- Asus Zephyrus G14 (AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $899.99 at Best Buy ($500 off)
- Razer Blade 14 (AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $1,999 at Amazon ($600 off) | Also available at Best Buy
- Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $1,549.99 at Lenovo ($650 off)
- Alienware m15 R7 (AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $1,909.09 at Amazon ($640 off)
- Asus TUF Dash 15 (Intel Core i7-12650H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $999.99 at Best Buy ($500 off)
- Acer Predator Helios 300 (Intel Core i7-12700H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $1,699.99 at Best Buy ($400 off)
- Asus ROG Strix G15 (AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX, AMD Radeon RX 6800M, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $1,099.99 at Best Buy ($600 off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 16-inch (AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $849.99 at Lenovo ($450 off)
- HP Victus 15t (Intel Core i7-12700H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $949.99 at HP ($350 off)
- Omen 17t (Intel Core i7-12800HX, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $1,349.99 at HP ($350 off)
- Lenovo Legion Slim 7i (Intel Core i7-12700H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $1,249.99 at Lenovo ($540 off)
Business laptops:
- Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 (AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $1,389.99 at Lenovo ($1,710 off)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 (Intel Core i7-1270P, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $1,642.76 at Lenovo ($1,936.24 off)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 (Intel Core i5-1250P, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $1,347.60 at Lenovo ($2,021.40 off)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 (Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $899 at Lenovo ($1,040 off)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $772.20 at Lenovo ($631.80 off)
- Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $899 at Lenovo ($1,390 off)
- Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel Core i7-1255U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $1,044.50 at Lenovo ($1,044.50 off)
- Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 (Intel Core i7-12700H, Nvidia RTX A2000, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $1,835.10 at Lenovo ($2,423.90 off)
- Dell Precision 5570 (Intel Core i7-12700H, Nvidia RTX A2000, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $2,329 at Dell ($2,332.99 off)
- Lenovo ThinkPad P16 (Intel Core i7-12800HX, Nvidia RTX A1000, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $1,699 at Lenovo ($1,920 off)
- Lenovo ThinkPad P16s (Intel Core i7-1260P, Nvidia T550, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $1,180.65 at Lenovo ($1,718.35 off)
Desktop and all-in-one PCs:
- HP Pavilion All-in-one 27 (Intel Core i7-12700T, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD) - $1,349.99 at HP ($350 off)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre AiO 5i (Intel Core i5-12500H, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - $799.99 at Lenovo ($260 off)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre AiO 3i (Intel Core i5-1240P, 16GB, 512GB SSD) - $779.99 at Lenovo ($270 off)
- HP All-in-one 24 (AMD Ryzen 5 5625U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD) - $719.99 at HP ($230 off)
- HP All-in-One 27 (AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD) - $899.99 at HP ($180 off)
- Dell XPS Desktop (Intel Core i7-12700, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $1,249.99 at Dell ($550 off, other configurations available)
- HP Pavilion Desktop (AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $735.24 at Amazon ($99.75 off)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i Tower (Intel Core i3-12100, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $439.99 at Lenovo ($110 off)
- HP Slim Desktop S01-pF2130st (Intel Core i3-12100, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD) - $449.99 at HP ($150 off)
Gaming desktop PCs:
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme (Intel Core i7-12700KF, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD + 2TB HDD) - $1,329.99 at Amazon ($420 off)
- Omen 25L GT15-0345st (Intel Core i7-12700, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD) - $1,349.99 at HP ($400 off)
- Acer Predator Orion 5000 (Intel Core i7-12700F, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $1,449.99 at Best Buy ($400 off)
- Omen 40L (Intel Core i7-12700K, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $1,299.99 at HP ($500 off, customizable)
- Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 7 (Intel Core i9-12900K, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD) - $2,849.99 at Lenovo ($1,250 off)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5i (Intel Core i7-12700, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $1,049.99 at Lenovo ($400 off)
- iBuyPower SlateHako2120i (Intel Core i7-12700, Intel Arc A750, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD + 1TB HDD) - $1,049.99 at Best Buy ($150 off)
- Victus 15L TG02-0346st (Intel Core i5-12400, AMD Radeon RX 5500, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - $499.99 at HP ($450 off, customizable)
Macs & MacBooks
Fancy yourself a shiny new MacBook or Mac? You can save money on Apple computers, too! Here are some of the best deals.
Apple MacBook Air (2022)$1049.99 $1199.99 Save $150
Apple's latest MacBook Air has a brand-new design and even more performance while being incredibly efficient. It's already $150 off, so making this a great time to buy it.
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021)$1999.99 $2499.99 Save $500
The MacBook Pro with the Apple M1 Pro chip delivers a stunning combination of performance and battery life, fueling the needs of creative professionals wherever they may go. With a massive $500 discount, now is the time to buy one.
- MacBook Pro 14-inch (Apple M1 Pro, 16GB unified memory, 1TB SSD) - $2,099 at Best Buy ($400 off)
- Also available with 512GB SSD for $1,599.99 at Best Buy ($400 off) and Amazon
- MacBook Pro 16-inch (Apple M1 Pro, 16GB unified memory, 512GB SSD) - $1,999 at Amazon ($500 off)
- MacBook Air 2022 (Apple M2, 8GB unified memory, 256GB SSD) - $1,099.99 at Amazon (up to $150 off, customizable)
- MacBook Pro 2022 (Apple M2, 8GB unified memory, 256GB SSD) - $1,149.99 at Best Buy ($150 off)
- MacBook Air 2020 (Apple M1, 8GB unified memory, 256GB SSD) - $799.99 at Amazon ($200 off)
- iMac 24-inch (Apple M1, 8GB unified memory, 256GB SSD) - $1,349.99 at Amazon ($150 off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on Chromebooks
Chromebooks are very popular devices in schools, and they're not safe from Cyber Monday discounts. Here are some of the best ones.
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2$549 $699 Save $150
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a stylish Chromebook convertible with great performance and a beautiful QLED display. It's $150 off right now, which makes it even more appealing.
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3
This tablet with a detachable keyboard packs solid performance with an Arm processor and a sharp display that's great for media consumption. For under $200, it's a great deal.
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 (Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC) - $309.99 at Lenovo ($120 off)
- Lenovo Chromebook 5i (Intel Pentium Gold 7505, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD) - $287.99 at Lenovo ($152 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 (Intel Core i3-10110U, 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC) - $549 at Best Buy ($150 off)
- HP Chromebook 15.6-inch (Intel Pentium Silver N6000, 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC) - $249 at Best Buy ($100 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 (Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC) - $329 at Best Buy ($120 off)
- HP Chromebook x360 14b (Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC) - $229.99 at HP ($170 off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook (Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC) - $199 at Best Buy ($180 off)
- Asus Chromebook C425 (Intel Core m3-8100Y, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC) - $119 at Best Buy ($210 off)
PC monitors
Need a second, third, or fourth screen (hey, we don't judge) for your setup? These monitor deals may be the right opportunity to expand your productivity or gaming prowess.
Samsung Smart Monitor M70B$299.99 $399.99 Save $100
The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 is a 4K monitor that does more than connect your PC. It can run Tizen, so even without a computer, it can access apps like Netflix and Disney+ so you can keep yourself entertained. It's already a great monitor, but with a $100 discount, it's too good to pass up.
LG 27GP950-B UltraGear Gaming Monitor$699.99 $899.99 Save $200
This LG UltraGear monitor is fantastic for high-end gaming and a great fit if you want the best image quality possible. It usually costs nearly $900, but you can have it for just $700 now.
LG UltraWide 34WP65C-B$335.47 $499.99 Save $164.52
This ultrawide LG monitor comes with a sharp Quad HD resolution and an extra-fast 160Hz resolution, which means you can even use it for gaming. It also has a pair of 7W speakers, so you're getting a very complete experience for a surprisingly low price.
Gaming monitors:
- Samsung Odyssey G5 (27-inch IPS, Quad HD, 165Hz, 350 nits) - $249.99 at Best Buy ($150 off)
- LG UltraGear 27GQ50F-B (27-inch VA, Full HD, 165Hz, 250 nits) - $169.99 at Amazon ($80 off)
- Razer Raptor 27 (27-inch IPS, Quad HD, 165Hz, 350 nits) - $499.99 at Amazon ($300 off)
- LG UltraGear 27GP950 (27-inch IPS, Ultra HD, 144Hz, 400 nits) - $699.99 at Best Buy ($200 off)
- ViewSonic Elite XG320U (32-inch IPS, Ultra HD, 150Hz, 600 nits HDR) - $699.99 at Amazon ($300 off)
- BenQ Mobiuz EX3210 (32-inch IPS, Ultra HD, 144Hz. 600 nits HDR) - $893.93 at Amazon ($200 off)
- Asus ROG Strix XG43UQ (43-inch IPS, Ultra HD, 144Hz, 1000 nits HDR) - $799.99 at Amazon ($200 off)
- LG UltraGear 48GQ900 (28-inch OLED, Ultra HD, 120Hz, 135 nits) - $999.99 at Best Buy ($500 off)
- Samsung Odyssey G9 (49-inch double-wide QLED VA, dual Quad HD, 240Hz, 1000 nits) - $899.99 at Amazon ($500 off)
- Samsung Odyssey Ark (Curved 55-inch VA, Ultra HD, 165Hz, 1000 nits) - $2,749.99 at Amazon ($750 off)
- NexiGo Portable Gaming Monitor (17-inch IPS, Full HD, 120Hz, 300 nits) - $263.20 at Amazon ($185.80 off, requires Prime)
- Arzopa G1 Game (15.6-inch IPS, Full HD, 144Hz, 300 nits) - $149.99 at Amazon ($80 off)
Productivity monitors:
- LG 22MP400 (22-inch VA, Ful HD, 60Hz, 250 nits) - $79.99 at Best Buy ($80 off)
- AOC B1 24B1XHS (24-inch IPS, Full HD, 60Hz, 250 nits) - $89.99 at Best Buy ($100 off)
- AOC CU32V3 (32-inch VA, Ultra HD, 60Hz, 250 nits) - $230.99 at Amazon ($99 off)
- Dell 27 S2721QS (27-inch IPS, Ultra HD, 60Hz, 350 nits) - $249.99 at Amazon ($80 off)
- Lenovo ThinkVision T32p-20 (32-inch IPS, Ultra HD, 60Hz, 350 nits) - $439 at Lenovo ($295 off)
- Samsung A700 (32-inch VA, Ultra HD, 60Hz, 300 nits) - $269.99 at Best Buy ($110 off)
- Samsung Smart Monitor M8 (32-inch VA, Ultra HD, 400 nits, 5MP Webcam included) - $499.99 at Samsung ($200 off) | Also available at Amazon
- Samsung Smart Monitor M7 (M70B) (32-inch VA, Ultra HD, 60Hz, 300 nits) - $329.99 at Best Buy ($70 off) | Also available at Samsung
- BenQ EW3280U (32-inch IPS, Ultra HD, 60Hz, 400 nits HDR) - $572.60 at Amazon ($227 off)
- Lenovo ThinkVision P32p-20 (32-inch IPS, Ultra HD, 60Hz, 350 nits, Delta E < 2) - $699 at Lenovo ($335 off)
- LG UltraFine OLED Pro 32EP950 (32-inch OLED, Ultra HD, 60Hz, 230 nits) - $2,999.99 at Best Buy ($1,000 off)
- LG UltraWide 34WQ500 (Ultra-wide 34-inch IPS, Wide Full HD, 100Hz, 400 nits) - $249.99 at Best Buy ($80 off)
- LG UltraWide 34WP65C (Ultra-wide 34-inch VA, Wide Quad HD, 160Hz, 300 nits) - $335.27 at Amazon ($164.72 off)
- LG UltraWide 35WN75CN (Ultra-wide 35-inch IPS, Wide Quad HD, 100 Hz, 300 nits) - $499.99 at Best Buy ($100 off)
- Lenovo ThinkVision P34w-20 (Ultra-wide 34-inch IPS, Wide Quad HD, 60Hz, 300 nits) - $599 at Lenovo ($300 off)
- LG UltraWide 38WP85C-W (Ultra-wide 38-inch IPS, Wide Quad HD, 60Hz, 300 nits) - $899.99 at Best Buy ($400 off)
- Lenovo ThinkVision M14 Portable Monitor (14-inch IPS, Full HD, 60Hz, 300 nits) - $218.99 at Tiger Direct ($63 off)
- Asus ZenScreen 15.6-inch Portable Monitor (15.6-inch IPS, Full HD, 60Hz, 250 nits) - $193.99 at Best Buy ($36 off) | Also available at Amazon
Peripherals & accessories
If you already have a PC, but you need something to complement it, these accessory deals are a great opportunity to upgrade your setup.
SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD$219.99 $509.99 Save $290
The SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is an extremely fast portable SSD with USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 support, plus it has a durable design made for the outdoors. The 1TB model is nearly half the price right now, so it's a great time to buy it.
Razer Kiyo$59 $99.99 Save $40.99
The Razer Kiyo is an interesting webcam with a built-in ring light. It supports 1080p video, and the light is adjustable so you can use it in different lighting conditions. It's discounted to just $59 right now.
Bose QuietComfort 45$229 $329 Save $100
The Bose QuietComfort 45 are some of the best headphones with ANC, and they're usually pretty expensive. However, you can grab them for just $249.99 right now, which is a great deal for what you're getting.
Storage:
- Crucial X6 Portable SSD 4TB - $259.99 at Amazon ($190 off)
- SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD 2TB - $144.99 at Amazon ($105 off)
- Samsung T7 Shield 2TB - $149.99 at Amazon ($100 off) | Also available at Samsung
- SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD 1TB - $129.99 at Amazon ($180 off, other capacities available)
- WD Black P40 Game Drive 2TB SSD - $179.99 at Amazon ($150 off)
- WD Easystore 1TB SSD - $59.99 at Best Buy ($60 off)
- Seagate Expansion 16TB HDD - $244.99 at Amazon ($295 off)
- TerraMaster F5-221 NAS - $303.99 at Amazon ($76 off)
- TerraMaster D5-300 NAS - $207.99 at Amazon ($52 off)
- WD Red Pro NAS HDD 12TB - $219.99 at Amazon ($50 off)
- PNY Duo Link iOS Flash Drive (USB Type-A/Lightning) - $27.99 at Best Buy ($22 off)
- SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card 512GB - $39.99 at Amazon ($20 off)
- Samsung Pro Plus microSD card 256GB (U3, A2, V30) + USB card reader - $32.99 at Samsung ($13 off) | Also available at Amazon
Webcams and streaming:
- Lenovo 510 Full HD Webcam - $37.99 at Lenovo ($32 off)
- Microsoft Modern Webcam - $39.99 at Amazon ($30 off)
- Razer Kiyo Webcam - $59 at Amazon ($41 off)
- Logitech C615 1080p Webcam - $29.99 at Amazon ($20 off)
- Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam - $87.99 at Amazon ($112 off)
- Elgato Facecam - $139.99 at Amazon ($30 off) | Also available at Best Buy
- Obsbot Tiny 4K PTZ Webcam - $215 at Amazon ($54 off)
- Logitech StreamCam - $99.99 at Amazon ($70 off)
- Elgato HD60 X capture card - $149.99 at Best Buy ($50 off) | Also available at Amazon
- Elgato Stream Deck - $119.99 at Amazon ($30 off)
Audio:
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro - $99.99 at Best Buy ($80 off) | Also available at Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM5 - $348 at Amazon ($51.99 off)
- Sennheiser HD 450BT - $91 at Amazon ($109 off)
- Sony WH-CH710N - $68 at Best Buy (81.99 off)
- Blue Mix-Fi headphones - $109.99 at Lenovo ($190 off)
- Razer Barracuda X (2021) - $49.99 at Amazon ($50 off)
- Logitech H390 headset - $19.99 at Amazon ($20 off)
- Microsoft Surface Earbuds - $159.99 at Best Buy ($40 off)
- Razer Anzu Smart Glasses - $49.99 at Amazon ($150 off)
- Razer Seiren V2 X Microphone - $69.99 at Amazon ($30 off)
- Blue Yeti Microphone - $79.99 at Amazon ($50 off)
Mice and keyboards:
- Razer Huntsman Elite (Linear Optical Switches) - $99.51 at Amazon ($100 off)
- Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless - $99.99 at Amazon ($60 off)
- Cooler Master CK530 V2 Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard - $47.25 at Amazon ($47.75 off)
- Cooler Master SK620 Mechanical Keyboard - $44.99 at Amazon ($50 off)
- Razer Huntsman Mini - $79.99 at Amazon ($50 off)
- Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard - $39.99 at Amazon ($20 off)
- Lenovo Go Split Wireless Keyboard - $69.99 at Lenovo ($30 off)
- Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard - $19.99 at Amazon ($30 off)
- Logitech MX Master 3 - $69.99 at Dell ($30 off)
- Logitech MX Master 2S - $44.99 at Lenovo ($55 off)
- Lenovo Fingerprint Biometric USB Mouse - $15.99 at Lenovo ($29 off)
- Cooler Master MM71 Mouse - $25.99 at Amazon ($37 off)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro - $57.99 at Amazon ($72 off)
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed - $79.99 at Amazon ($90 off)
- Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse - $87.99 at Amazon ($42 off)
Power and adapters:
- Baseus Docking Station - $39.09 at Amazon ($30 off)
- Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub - $39.99 at Lenovo ($25 off)
- Lenovo USB-C Travel Hub Gen 2 - $34.99 at Lenovo ($35 off)
- Microsoft Surface Dock - $139.99 at Amazon ($60 off) | Also available at Best Buy
- Dell Power Bank Plus - $99 at Amazon ($50 off)
- Insignia 112W Wall Charger - $46.49 at Best Buy ($46.50 off)
Other PC accessories:
- Xbox Wireless Controller - $39.99 at Best Buy ($20 off)
- Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Controller - $99.99 at Best Buy ($50 off)
- Razer Wolverine V2 (Black) - $40 at Amazon ($60 off)
- Also available in White for $59.99 ($40 off)
- HP Reverb G2 VR headset - $299 at HP ($300 off)
- Razer Enki gaming chair - $339.99 at Amazon ($60 off)
Software:
- Adobe Creative Cloud 1-year subscription - $449.91 at Amazon ($150 off)
- Microsoft Office 2021 - $99.98 at Amazon ($50 off)
PC components
Building your own PC? It may be hard to find affordable GPUs right now, but you can get deals on some components to help you finish your rig.
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X$348.99 $399 Save $50.01
The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is one of the most powerful processors on the market right now, with 8 cores and 16 threads for top-tier desktop performance. It's very recent, but it's already getting a big discount to help you build your rig.
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X$248.99 $299 Save $50.01
If you're looking for a more mid-range option, the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is a fantastic option, and with a discount to just $249, it's a no-brainer of a deal.
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X$439.99 $549.99 Save $110
The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is one of the most powerful desktop processors available right now, and it can be yours for a much lower price than usual thanks to this deal.
CPUs:
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X - $473.99 at Amazon ($76 off)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X - $158.98 at Amazon ($140 off)
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X - $340.86 at Amazon ($200 off)
- Intel Core i7-12700KF - $299.99 at Amazon ($78 off)
- Intel Core i5-12600K - $237.98 at Amazon ($40 off)
GPUs:
- Zotac Gaming Twin Edge Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 OC 8GB - $269.99 at Amazon ($60 off)
- XFX Speedster SWFT309 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB - $359.99 at Best Buy ($110 off)
- MSI AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB - $389.99 at Amazon ($140 off)
- MSI AMD Radeon RX 6600XT 12GB - $369.99 at Best Buy ($140 off)
- Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC 12GB - $379.99 at Best Buy ($100 off)
- Zotac Gaming Twin Edge Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 OC 12GB - $349.99 at Amazon ($61 off)
- MSI Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 3x OC 8GB - $429.99 at Best Buy ($80 off)
- Gigabyte Aorus Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Elite 8GB - $499.99 at Best Buy ($200 off)
- Zotac Amp Holo Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB - $599.99 at Amazon ($150 off)
- Gigabyte Aorus Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Master 8G - $709.99 at Best Buy ($270 off)
Storage:
- SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD - $101.99 at Amazon ($48 off) | 2TB available for $169.99 ($90 off)
- Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD - $109.99 at Best Buy ($50 off) | Also available at Samsung (2TB model available for $179.99)
- WD Black SN850X 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD - $99.99 at Amazon ($60 off)
- Crucial P5 Plus 2TB NVMe SSD - $199.99 at Amazon ($120 off)
- Samsung 980 Pro SSD with heatsink 2TB - $189.99 at Samsung ($110 off) | 1TB model also available at Amazon
- Samsung 980 1TB SSD - $79.99 at Amazon ($60 off)
Memory (RAM):
- Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 4800MHz - $119.99 at Best Buy ($35 off) | Also available at Amazon
- Teamgroup Elite 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 4800MHz - $116.99 at Amazon ($36 off)
- Adata XPG Lancer 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR 5200MHz - $149.99 at Best Buy ($100 off)
- Corsair Dominator Platinum 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 5600MHz - $189.99 at Best Buy ($40 off) | Also available at Amazon
- Teamgroup Elite Plus 64GB (2 x 32GB) DDR5 4800MHz - $232.79 at Amazon ($71.20 off)
- Adata XPG Lancer 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 6000MHz - $194.99 at Best Buy ($135 off)
- Kingston Fury Beast 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR5 6000MHz - $111.48 at Amazon ($97.51 off)
- PNY XLR8 Gaming 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3200MHz - $49.99 at Best Buy ($32 off) | Also available at Amazon
Motherboards:
- NZXT N7 Z690 (Black) - $199.99 at Best Buy ($100 off) | Also available in White
- Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Elite Ax - $249.99 at Best Buy ($40 off)
- MSI MPG Z690 Edge- $249.99 at Newegg ($50 off)
- MSI MPG Z690 Force - $299.99 at Newegg ($70 off)
- MSI Pro Z690-A DDR4 - $159.99 at Amazon ($60 off)
- ASRock B6660M Pro RS - $89.99 at Newegg ($30 off)
Cases:
- NZXT H7 ATX Case - $89.99 at Best Buy ($40 off) | Also available at Amazon
- Cooler Master NR200 SFF Case - $93.90 at Amazon ($21 off)
- Corsair 4000D Airflow - $89.99 at Newegg ($15 off)
- Fractal Design Meshify 2 (Black) - $124.99 at Newegg ($50 off) | Also available in White
- Corsair iCUE 5000X - $179.99 at Newegg ($35 off)
Cooling:
- NZXT Kraken Z63 280mm Liquid Cooler - $239.99 at Best Buy ($35 off)
- NZXT Kraken Z73 360mm Liquid Cooler - $249.99 at Amazon ($35 off)
- Corsair iCUE H170i Elite Capellix 420mm Liquid Cooler - $199.99 at Amazon ($30 off)
PSUs:
- Cooler Master XG850 (850W, 80 Plus Platinum) - $195 at Amazon ($65 off)
- Thermaltake ToughPower Grand RGB 850W (80 Plus Gold) - $119.99 at Best Buy ($30 off) | Also available at Amazon
- MSI MPG A850GF 850W (80 Plus God) - $114.99 at Best Buy ($25 off)
- Cooler Master V650 (650W, 80 Plus Gold) - $80.90 at Amazon ($54 off)
We'll keep updating this page with new deals and ensuring all the links are up-to-date, so keep checking back over the next few days.