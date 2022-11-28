Cyber Monday is, in many cases, the last chance before the holidays to save big on the latest tech items for yourself or to give as gifts. And while we've seen a whole lot of great Cyber Monday laptop, PC, and accessory deals already today, it's worth noting all of the awesome storage deals across a bunch of online retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg. While one of the best NAS systems is deeply discounted for Cyber Monday, not everyone needs a permanent storage solution; some people need something portable that can be tucked into a laptop bag or a back pocket when you hit the road.

Crucial's X8 Portable SSD is a slim and sleek external SSD that can easily fit in any laptop bag for easier carrying wherever you go. It's resistant to drops and shocks to give you some extra peace of mind, and it boasts a read speed up to 1,050MB/s to prevent you from waiting around while files transfer. The SSD comes with a USB-C cable as well as a USB-A adapter for use with more devices.

Crucial X8 Crucial X8 Portable SSD 4TB of speedy storage $280 $480 Save $200 The Crucial X8 boasts 4TB of storage space in a compact package not any larger than your phone. Its USB-C interface can handle read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and it's even resistant to drops and shocks to help preserve your data. It's down to $280 from the usual $480 price while Cyber Monday deals last. $280 at Amazon $280 at Newegg

Samsung's T7 Shield is currently my favorite external portable SSD, and I always have a couple of them lying around the office for when I need to store something to use between systems or for safekeeping. These drives aren't much larger than a playing card (though they are understandably thicker), they have IP65 certification for water and dust protection, and the protective shell protects against drops up to about 10 feet. Your data is protected with 256-bit AES encryption, and each drive comes with a couple of cables for USB-C and USB-A devices. The T7 Shield with a 2TB capacity is currently down to $150 for Cyber Monday.

Source: Samsung Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD Rugged storage $150 $180 Save $30 Samsung's T7 Shield is a rugged external SSD with extra protection against water, dust, and drops. The shell offers ample grip even when damp, it can hit up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds, and it's super compact to the point where it's about the size of a playing card. A 2TB model available in three different colors is currently down to $150 for Cyber Monday. $150 at Amazon

Cyber Monday portable SSD deals

The two drives highlighted above are a couple of the best portable SSDs around, but they're certainly not the only options still on sale for Cyber Monday. Here are a bunch more great portable external SSD deals to check out.