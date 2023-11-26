Roku Select Series 4K Smart TV $200 $250 Save $50 Manufactured by Roku, this Smart TV combines an HDR10+ 4K display panel with the powerful streaming hardware that the company is known for. As if that's not enough, it's heavily discounted ahead of Cyber Monday! $200 at Best Buy

Unlike PC hardware, which keeps getting pricier with every generation, smart TVs have become very affordable in recent years. With Cyber Monday on the horizon, some of the best monitors and televisions have hit ridiculously low prices, meaning now’s the best time to outfit your living room setup with a shiny new screen. If you hurry, you can even grab the Roku 43-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV for $200 at Best Buy.

Why should you buy the Roku 43-inch 4K Smart TV?

Roku may be better known for its streaming devices, but its recently released Select Series televisions don’t disappoint. This particular model has a 43-inch screen capable of displaying clear and sharp visuals thanks to its 4k (3840x2160) resolution. Since it's compatible with the HDR10+ standard, you can enjoy rich colors, detailed shadows, and better contrast in your favorite shows.

The home screen on Roku’s smart TV can be customized to add personality to its interface. The sound quality is also top-notch as its built-in speakers utilize the Dolby Audio technology to deliver loud and clear sounds. You can even connect a pair of headphones to the remote control if you don’t wish to disturb your surroundings. Finally, the smart television boasts wide compatibility with multiple home automation apps, including Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home, among others.

Roku’s 43-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV is already one of the best-value televisions out there, and it's even more affordable thanks to this limited-time Cyber Monday deal that slashes 20% off its price.