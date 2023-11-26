With Black Friday officially behind us, time is starting to run out if you want to save money on some tech. But we're not at the end of the road yet, and with Cyber Monday still ahead of us, there are still some great opportunities to be had. And if you're in need of more external storage after taking advantage of Cyber Monday laptop deals, we've found some excellent deals for you to get a ton more space to store your files.

Crucial X10 Portable SSD

Crucial X10 Pro $210 $313 Save $103 The Crucial X10 Pro is a super-fast portable SSD promising speeds up to 2,000MB/s thanks to the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connection. This huge 4TB SSD can store all your files for years to come and it's over $100 off, hitting its lowest price ever. $210 at Amazon (4TB)

Starting off with what's arguably the best deal out there, the Crucial X10 Pro is down to its lowest price ever and it offers absolutely stunning value with this early Cyber Monday deal. The huge 4TB model can fit tons of files and last you years, and it also offers super-fast transfer speeds thanks to USB 3.2 Gen 2x2. If your USB port has the same specs, that means you can hit speeds up to 2,100MB/s, but even on more standard ports, you'll still get around 1,050MB/s, which is still very fast.

On top of that, this SSD has IP55 water and dust resistance, plus drop resistance up to two meters, so you can count on it to survive for a long time. At just $210, this model has never been this cheap, and in fact, its previous lowest price was still $50 higher. This is the SSD deal to rule them all.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD v2 $200 $300 Save $100 The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is another super-tough SSD with IP65 dust and water resistance, plus it has even better drop resistance, up to 3 meters. This huge 4TB capacity is now under $200, the lowest price ever. $200 at Amazon (4TB) $200 at Best Buy

While the Crucial X10 Pro is arguably the best deal here, you may not need the 2,1000MB/s speeds it offers, especially because a lot of devices won't support it. If you want to save a little extra, the SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is even cheaper, at just under $200, and it still offers super-fast speeds up to 1,050MB/s.

In addition to the fast speeds, the SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is also more durable than the Crucial X10 Pro. It has IP65 dust and water resistance, so it's even better at prevent dust ingress, and the drop resistance is even better, with the SSD being able to survive drops up to 3 meters.

We've only ever seen this model hit this price once before during Prime Day, so you can bet this deal won't last much longer. Grab it while you can.

SanDisk Professional Pro-G40 SSD

SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 $320 $800 Save $480 If speed is of the utmost importance to you, then the SanDisk Professional Pro-G40 is the SSD deal you want this Cyber Monday. This large 4TB SSD supports Thunderbolt 3, meaning it can reach speeds up to a massive 3,000MB/s on supported devices, and it's made to be incredibly durable. $320 at Amazon (4TB)

If you want the cream of the crop of portable SSDs, then the SanDisk professional Pro-G40 is the SSD deal you want to be looking at this Cyber Monday. As far as speeds go, you can't do better than this portable SSD. It supports Thunderbolt connectivity, and if your PC also supports Thunderbolt, that means you can get read speeds up to a massive 3,000MB/s, and write speeds up to 2,500MB/s. That's extremely fast, no matter how you look at it. Without Thunderbolt, the standard USB-C connection still offers speeds up to 1,050MB/s, which is still very fast.

Durability is also the very best you can get, too. This SSD features IP68 dust and water resistance, so it can survive even more challenging conditions than the other two. And in addition to 3-meter drop protection, it's rated for resistance of up to 4,000 pounds of crushing force, so this is an SSD that's very hard to break.

Of course, this SSD is more expensive, and the 4TB model costs $320, but that's still the lowest price we've ever seen for it. In fact, prior to this deal, the lowest price we had seen was $400, so you're saving a ton of money here.