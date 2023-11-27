Our favorite Cyber Monday TV deals

Cyber Monday is officially here, and it will almost certainly be the last major sale on TVs this year. We're still seeing many deep price cuts on the most popular TVs at all major retailers, and some deals that carried through from Black Friday have now dropped even lower. Our collection of the best Cyber Monday deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart has a wide range of sales to check out, but here we're focusing specifically on Cyber Monday TV deals.

There are discounts on all sizes and types of TV, and there are even deep savings on some of the best OLED TVs of the year. One standout deal has the 55- and 65-inch Samsung "The Frame" TVs down to their lowest price ever at Amazon. We suggest jumping on any deals that caught your eye, as it's never known if the sales will make it through to the end of the day. You can also check out some great Black Friday TV deals still available now.

Whether you're shopping for Samsung, LG, Amazon Fire, Sony, Toshiba or the more budget brands, this list of great TV deals should have what you need.

Best Cyber Monday TV Deals

TCL Class Q5 4K QLED TV $400 $600 Save $200 TCL's 65-inch Q5 series QLED TV is $200 off at Best Buy for Cyber Monday. It has a gorgeous 4K picture with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, AMD FreeSync support, and 120Hz VRR. It's a great option if you'd like to spend less on your big TV purchase. $400 at Best Buy

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K LED TV $500 $800 Save $300 Toshiba's 75-inch Class C350 4K LED TV is a massive screen available at a very attractive price, discounted by $300 at both Best Buy and Amazon. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10, it runs on Amazon's Fire TV platform, and it has a 60Hz base refresh rate as well as Toshiba's Motion Rate 120 for smoother picture. $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

LG A2 OLED 48" $550 $1300 Save $750 The 48-inch LG Class A2 TV has a brilliant OLED panel at a 4K resolution, making everything you watch pop with amazing color and contrast. It has a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR 10 and Dolby Vision support, and it runs on the webOS platform for easy streaming and smart home integration. $550 at Best Buy

Samsung 'The Frame' 55-inch QLED 4K TV $978 $1498 Save $520 Samsung's "The Frame" 4K QLED TV also comes in a 55-inch version for those who want a more compact screen. It's a killer option for a clean look, and it even comes with mounting hardware. Save $520 at Amazon and Best Buy for Cyber Monday. $978 at Amazon $980 at Best Buy

Hisense U8 Series 4K ULED Smart Google TV (2023) $1290 $1950 Save $660 The Hisense 75-inch U8 4K TV is an oustanding option for those who want to game. It has a mini-LED panel with outstanding brightness and color, and it has a native 144Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and HDMI 2.1. Dolby Vision IQ HDR and Dolby Atmos only add to the package. $1290 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy

Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED $1398 $2198 Save $800 Sony's 65-inch Bravia XR A90J smart TV has a 4K resolution with HDR support, as well as an OLED panel for outstanding color and contrast. It has a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother picture, and it runs on the Google TV platform for easy streaming. $1398 at Walmart

Samsung 'The Frame' 65-inch QLED 4K TV $1598 $1998 Save $400 There's really no better 4K QLED TV than Samsung's "The Frame" if you want a clean and modern look. It comes with mounting hardware right out of the box, and it'll provide a stunning picture with built-in smarts for easy streaming of all your favorite content. $1598 at Amazon $1600 at Best Buy

Sony X90L $1998 $2999 Save $1001 Sony's massive 85-inch 4K TV is enjoying a massive discount for Cyber Monday. It's capable of gaming thanks to HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz VRR support, and it's packed with advanced features to make the picture and audio even better. It runs on the Google TV platform for easy streaming. $1998 at Amazon $2000 at Best Buy $1998 at Walmart

QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K $2498 $3298 Save $800 Samsung's QN800 Neo QLED TV has an 8K resolution and an 85-inch panel. Want a theater at home? This is the way to go. It has HDR10+ support, it has a 120Hz refresh rate, and it runs on the Tizen platform for easy streaming and smart home integration. $2498 at Amazon $2500 at Best Buy

75" and Up TV Deals

The biggest Cyber Monday deals on the biggest TVs

These TVs are big enough to emulate a true theater setup, whether you want to watch sports, TV, movies, or enjoy some gaming. If you're looking for a big TV at an affordable price, you really can't go wrong with the 75-inch Hisense A76K 4K QLED TV at just $530 for Cyber Monday.

That's a $370 discount at Best Buy. Hisense makes some of the best Android TVs out there, and this one is better suited to TV and movies than it is gaming (mainly due to a lack of HDMI 2.1 connectivity and high refresh rate). Nevertheless, it comes with Dolby Vision and HDR 10 support for a gorgeous picture, and it runs on the Google TV platform for easy streaming of all your favorite content.

If you prefer a Samsung panel, the 75-inch Class TU690T 4K LED TV is also down to a nice little $580 price at Best Buy. It runs on the Tizen platform for easy streaming, it comes with HDR 10+ support, and it should ultimately be great for watching your favorite movies and TV.

65" TV Deals

The sweet spot for many people

50" - 59" TV Deals

More deals on medium-sized screens from Samsung, Toshiba, LG, and more

TVs sized between 50 and 59 inches are much easier to fit in a den or living room, and they still offer a larger picture to make your TV, movies, sports, and games pop. Standout deals in this size range include the 58-inch Insignia Class F30 4K TV at $270 and the 55-inch Samsung Q60C 4K QLED TV at $598.

49" and Under TV Deals

Save on smaller TVs from Toshiba, Samsung, and more

Smart TVs sized between 32 and 49 inches are great for bedrooms, dorm rooms, or for console gaming. Their smaller size means they're always available at a relatively affordable price; nevertheless, I've found some great Cyber Monday deals on the smaller screens.

OLED TV Deals

Big picture, big savings

OLED TVs are some of the most sought-after options on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as their generally high pricing can be easily slashed by hundreds of dollars.

The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A90J that I listed at the very top of this page is probably the best deal. It's down to $1,398 at Walmart, a savings of $800. Beyond that, one of the cheapest OLED TVs you'll find is the 48-inch LG A2, down to $550 at Best Buy. That's $750 off the regular price for an awesome display.

A 48-inch size might not be big enough to fill your room, but even massive 77-inch OLED TVs are down to $2,000 or less for Cyber Monday. Check out the LG B3 or the Samsung Class S89CB ($1,600 off the regular price!) included in the broader list of OLED TV sales for these huge screens at a huge discount.