Although the biggest deals event of the year has passed, there's no need to worry if you couldn't grab the gadgets you wanted on Black Friday. That's because Cyber Monday sales are now live at several retailers, and you can still nab great deals on a wide range of electronics.
If you don't have the time or patience to sift through all the Cyber Monday deals available at Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and other retailers, you've come to the right place. We're making holiday shopping easy for you by curating the best Cyber Monday deals on smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, earbuds, and related accessories here. Scroll through the list and grab what you want with just a few clicks.
Phone & tablet deals
Get yourself a shiny new phone or tablet on the cheap with these Cyber Monday deals.
Google Pixel 7$499 $599 Save $100
Google Pixel 7 Pro$749 $899 Save $150
Google Pixel 6a$299 $449 Save $150
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra$899.99 $1199.99 Save $300
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8$542.9 $699.99 Save $157.09
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)$799.99 $1099.99 Save $300
- Get flagship performance at just $550 with this OnePlus 10 Pro deal
- Experience 5G on a budget with the OnePlus Nord N200 at $169.99
- Save $100 on Samsung's latest Fan Edition phone, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Buy your kids a new Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for under $100 this holiday season
- Get a $60 discount on the 10.2-inch iPad at Best Buy
- The 512GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1 is $400 off at Best Buy
- Save $100 on the Motorola Edge 2022 5G at Best Buy
- The OnePlus 10T is available for its lowest price ever ($50 off)
- Lenovo's IdeaPad Windows Duet 3i tablet gets a $180 discount at Best Buy
- Best Buy offers $400 off the Moto Edge 2021
- Microsoft's Surface Pro X Windows tablet drops to just $600 at Best Buy
- Sony's Xperia 5 III compact flagship is $300 off
- Nab a Lenovo Tab P11 Plus with keyboard and pen for under $300
- Get a shiny new iPad Air at $50 off at Amazon
- Save $100 on the Galaxy A53 5G for Cyber Monday
- Grab an unlocked Surface Duo for just $318 (over $1,000 off)
- Don't think twice and get the Pixel 6 Pro for just $585
- The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus drops to $155 with this deal
Smartwatch deals
Fancy a new fitness tracker or smartwatch? Here are the best Cyber Monday deals on Wear OS smartwatches, Apple Watches, and fitness trackers.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4$139 $249.99 Save $110.99
Google Pixel Watch$299 $349.99 Save $50.99
Apple Watch Ultra$739 $799 Save $60
Fitbit Versa 4$150 $230 Save $80
Amazfit GTS 4$159.99 $199.99 Save $40
Amazfit GTR 4$159.99 $199.99 Save $40
- Get a 20% discount on the Amazfit T-Rex Pro at Amazon
- Save $20 on the Apple Watch SE during Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale
- Best Buy offers a $50 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
- Fitbit's Sense 2 is down to $199.95 ($100 off) for Cyber Monday
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S sees a 47% discount on Amazon
- Get a 44% discount on the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale
- Save $30 on the Fitbit Inspire 2 at Best Buy
- Get a $50 discount on the Fitbit Charge 5 and grab it for just $100 at Best Buy
Earbuds & Audio
Save big on wireless earbuds, headphones, and portable speakers for your smartphone this holiday season.
Google Pixel Buds Pro$149.99 $199.99 Save $50
Apple AirPods Pro 2$199.99 $249.99 Save $50
Sony WH-1000XM4$228 $349 Save $121
OnePlus Buds Pro$79.99 $149.99 Save $70
Bose QuietComfort 45$249 $329 Save $80
Beats Studio Buds$89.95 $149.95 Save $60
- The flagship Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds are down to $178 ($101.99 off)
- Get a $50 discount on the OnePlus Buds Z2 at Amazon
- Sony's unique LinkBuds TWS earbuds are available for just $128 on Amazon right now
- The affordable Google Pixel Buds A-series gets a $50 discount
- Work out in style with the Powerbeats Pro earbuds for just $149.95 ($100 off)
- The Beats Studio 3 headphones are down to $149.99 (57% off)
- Get the iconic Galaxy Buds Live AKA the Galaxy 'Beans' for only $80
- Grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at a $90 discount at Amazon
- Sennheiser's CX Plus TWS earbuds are down to just $89.95 at Amazon
- Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are a whopping 40% at Best Buy
- The Jabra Elite 85t TWS earbuds are $90 off at Amazon right now
- Level up your audio experience with $200 off the Sennheiser HD 660S
- Get the OnePlus Nord Buds for just $30 at Amazon
- Jabra's latest Elite 7 Pro TWS earbuds are $80 off for Cyber Monday
- The premium Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at $50 off at Amazon
Accessory deals
From cases to chargers and everything in between, here are the best Cyber Monday deals on smartphone accessories.
Belkin 40W Dual Port Charger$18.99 $29.99 Save $11
Nacon MG-X Pro$79.99 $99.99 Save $20
Anker PowerCore 20100$39.99 $55.99 Save $16
OnePlus Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger$48.99 $69.99 Save $21
Anker 633 MagGo$59.99 $79.99 Save $20
OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger$29.99 $39.99 Save $10
- Get a second-Gen Apple Pencil at a $40 discount at Amazon
- Save 35% on the Anker 40W Dual Port USB-C car charger at Amazon
- Get the Belkin Face Tracking Phone Mount for just $35 (41% off)
- Get up to 40% off on select Otterbox Defender Pro series cases at Best Buy
- The mophie 15W wireless charging pad is down to $19.99 ($20 off) during Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale
- The Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 wireless charging stand is 20% off at Amazon
- Get your phone a new PopSocket and get a 20% discount at Best Buy
- This Belkin AirTag Reflective Case with Key Ring can be yours for just $8.99 right now
- Razer's popular Kishi controller for smartphones is $50 off
- Save $70 on the Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker at Amazon
- Keep all your devices juiced up with Dell's Power Bank Plus for just $99 ($50 off)
- Belkin's MagSafe iPhone charger is 50% off for Cyber Monday
- Get 25% off on a three-pack of Tile's Mate (2022) tracker at Amazon
- Never lose your wallet with Tile's Slim (2022) tracker for just $24.99
- Anker's tiny 30W GaN charger is 20% off at Amazon
- Save $50 on this beefy 24,000mAh battery pack from Anker
- Belkin's 30W GaN charger is down to just $15 at Best Buy
- Declutter your desk with this 3-in-1 wireless charger from Belkin at a 16% discount
- Apple's MagSafe Duo wireless charger is down to under $100
- Save 24% on Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack at Amazon
- Save big with these last-minute deals on iPhone chargers
- Keep the party going with up to 33% off on UE portable speakers
This might be the last chance for you to grab great deals on tech, so make sure you get what you want before the sale season ends for the year. We'll keep adding new deals to this hub throughout the day. You can bookmark it and check back periodically for more exciting offers. If you're looking for deals on other tech products, like PCs, laptops, TVs, smartphone home products, and more, you can check out our dedicated Cyber Monday Computing hub and Cyber Monday Smart Home hub.