Summary Darcula-suite 3.0 makes it easier for scammers to create fake websites

AI-driven improvements boost phishing business with DIY kits targeting any brand

Admin panel lets cybercriminals create images of stolen credit cards for burner phones

Impersonating famous brands is a popular way for scammers to phishing your details. After all, if you think you're handing over your details to a legitimate company, you're more likely to trust it and hand over everything the scammer wants. Well, it turns out that identifying these fakes is about to get a lot harder, as a new kit is making the rounds that allows cybercriminals to clone legitimate websites to make phishing hotspots.

Darcula-suite 3.0 is making phishing attacks a lot easier to perform, which isn't good

In a post on Netcraft, researchers have found a spike in activity around darcula-suite 3.0. No, that isn't a typo: I'm not sure if the developers just misspelled "Dracula" or if it means something deeper. Regardless, darcula is making it really easy for scammers to create fake websites:

The combination of traditional phishing and smishing with AI-driven improvements make phishing a lucrative business. And, platforms like darcula-suite continue to make criminal behavior more accessible than ever before. With this new suite of tools, less technical criminals can now build do-it-yourself (DIY) phishing kits that target any brand with the click of a button — building on previously launched darcula V2 functionality that drove a massive scale of threats since its launch last year.

The darcula suite goes so far as to provide bad actors with an admin panel that lets them create images of stolen credit cards to load onto burner phones, and stat checking that allows them to track which websites are fooling the most people. And because the cloning process is simple, you can expect a ton of these websites to pop up over time.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to catch a cybercriminal before they cheat you out of your personal details. Head over to our sister site MakeUseOf for a guide on how to identify a phishing website and keep yourself, and your details, safe from bad actors.