For a limited time only, you can save a whopping $470 on this CyberpowerPC gaming computer. This tempting deal expires in just 2 days, so act fast!

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC $1329 $1799 Save $470 This gaming rig from CyberpowerPC packs an Intel Core i7-12700KF processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, 500GB NVMe PCIe SSD, 2TB of HDD, Windows 11 Home, and more. Its wide variety of ports include 6 USB 3.1, 2 USB 2.0, Ethernet, and much more. $1329 at Amazon

Now that Black Friday and its gaming deals have passed, Cyber Monday is upon us.This means there's a fresh batch of tempting offers to pick from! If you've been looking for a gaming rig to upgrade your experience, we have just the right deal for you. For 2 days only, this CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR gaming rig is discounted to just $1,329. Prior to this tempting deal, this gaming computer cost a whopping $1,799. That's right, as hard as it is to believe, you're saving $470 by claiming this offer. Sales as notable as this one rarely occur, and you might not come across a similar find again in the upcoming twelve months.

This computer is powered by Intel's mighty i7-12700KF processor. In terms of graphics, you get the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 card. Moving on to memory, you get 16GB of DDR4, 500GB NVMe PCIe SSD, and 2TB HDD. In terms of case features, you get liquid cooling for the CPU, tempered glass for the side panel, and custom RGB case lighting. It's the ultimate gaming rig you can get for this price!