Cyberpunk 2077 faces big blow as Sony delists the game from the PlayStation Store

It seems that 2020 is not turning out to be a mixed year for game developer CD Projekt Red. The most awaited game of the year, Cyberpunk 2077 opened to some decent reviews. But the game is now facing the music as Sony delisted the game from the PlayStation Store. Owners of the game are also being given an option to request refunds in case they purchased the digital version. This comes just a few days after Sony had refused its customers a refund, asking them to wait till the game gets fixed.

Following Sony’s latest statement on Thursday, certain users who signed into their PlayStation Network account were given the option of a no-questions-asked refund of their Cyberpunk 2077 purchase. According to the refund page, Sony will first confirm whether a user has purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via the PlayStation Store, after which the refund process will begin.

However, the completion of the refund would vary based on the payment method and financial institution. We can confirm that the PS Store listing for the game can no longer be accessed by users of PS4 or PS5 consoles.

CD Projekt RED disclosed the information to its investors:

The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter referred to as “the Company”) hereby publicly discloses the decision of Sony Interactive Entertainment (hereinafter referred to as “SIE”) to remove Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice. The decision was undertaken following our discussion with SIE regarding a full refund for all gamers who had purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund at this time. All copies of the game previously purchased digitally on PlayStation Store remain available for use by their respective buyers. Gamers can still buy physical versions of the game in retail and mail order stores. All copies, whether digital or physical, will continue to receive support and updates from the Company.

Cyberpunk 2077 has faced massive backlash from the gaming community, especially older gen console players, who have complained about the game being riddled with various bugs and horrible graphics. Earlier this week, share prices of developer CD Projekt Red had slipped by up to 50% forcing the company to have an emergency meeting with its investors to figure out what went wrong.

Business development SVP for CD Projekt Red, Michal Nowakowski had also confessed that the company had focused resources on the new generation consoles — Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 and were not ready for older-gen consoles (Xbox One X, Xbox One S, and Sony PlayStation 4).

“It is more about us looking – as was previously stated – at the PC and next-gen performance rather than current-gen, we definitely did not spend enough time looking at that. I wouldn’t say that we felt any external or internal pressure to launch on the date – other than the normal pressure, which is typical for any release. So that was not the cause” Michal Nowakowski

A letter of apology was also issued by the game developer suggesting that two large patches will be released in the month of January and February which should “fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles.” The delisting, however, will greatly impact the game, even though existing customers should be able to access the game if they have purchased it and did not request a refund.