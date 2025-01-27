Summary CD Projekt hinted at an imminent macOS release for Cyberpunk 2077 through Steam updates and depot additions.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the very rare cases of a videogame releasing to bad press, only to rise again as an excellent game that's well worth your time. CD Projekt announced that it would bring Cyberpunk over to macOS, but we haven't heard an exact release date. Well, it seems the wait may soon be over, as the developer has just added a few entries to the Steam version, which reveals they're working on releasing the macOS version soon.

Cyberpunk 2077's Steam data reveals a flurry of macOS-related activity

If we want to take a peek behind the curtain and see the inner workings of the biggest digital PC storefront, we need to turn to SteamDB. This website logs all the changes made to titles on Steam and can tip us off about what developers are planning. Using these logs, we can see that CD Projekt made changes to Cyberpunk 2077 that hint at an imminent macOS release.

First of all, let's check out the Cyberpunk 2077 depots. We can see that CD Projekt added a ton of macOS depots to Cyberpunk 2077. In fact, if you count them and compare them to the Windows depots, you'll notice that they added enough depots to support the base game and every localization option available. In the launch options, we can see that the company added a third one designed specifically for macOS devices.

At this point, one could argue that CD Projekt made the updates when it announced the macOS version in 2024. However, if we take a peek at the Cyberpunk 2077 Steam changelog history, we can see that the company added the macOS depots three hours ago at the time of writing. It also added the launch options two days ago. As such, it's reasonable to assume that the company is planning to reveal the Cyberpunk 2077 macOS version very soon.

