This Cyberpunk 2077 Mobile listing is such an obvious scam, we shouldn’t even have to warn you

But people are still falling for it

From being one of the most hyped games of 2020 to becoming one of the bigger disappointments, the chaos around Cyberpunk 2077 does not seem to end. There is now apparently a mobile version of the game that is luring users into installing malware on their Android devices.

As per reports, a threat actor is spreading fake installers for Cyberpunk 2077 that installs CoderWare ransomware. To spread the so-called Cyberpunk 2077 Mobile game, the threat actors are using websites that imitate the Google Play Store so they can trick users into installing the ransomware. As per Kaspersky malware analyst Tatyana Shishkova, the ransomware makes use of a hardcoded key, so a decryptor can be made to recover the lost files if any.

“RC4 algorithm with hardcoded key (in this example – “21983453453435435738912738921”) is used for encryption. That means that if you got your files encrypted by this #ransomware, it is possible to decrypt them without paying the ransom.”

Similar ransomware masquerading as a Cyberpunk 2077 game installer for Windows was spotted last month. According to Bleeping Computers, the Windows version included a python compiled executable file that would encrypt the target’s files and append the .DEMON extension to encrypted file’s names. There isn’t any info regarding the hardcoded key for the Windows variant at the moment.

We advise you not to install any suspicious apps or software that offer you games, Cyberpunk 2077 in this case, for free. The only way to play Cyberpunk 2077 on your mobile device is via cloud gaming services such as Google Stadia or NVIDIA GeForce Now, or via local streaming solutions such as PS Remote Play. As for other platforms, the game is available for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, which can be purchased via the respective online stores or by getting the physical copies. For Windows, we advise that you buy the game from Steam or directly head to CD Projekt Red’s website.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been a huge disappointment for a large section of gamers, especially for owners of last-gen consoles like the Sony PS4 and Xbox One X and Xbox One S, as the game is reportedly not optimized for them. Microsoft and Sony both have started offering refunds to users who purchased the game and game developer CD Projekt Red is now rushing to bring new updates to iron out the bugs. If you’re looking to enjoy the game, try it out on a new console or a good gaming computer, or through Stadia. And just stay away from the obvious ransomwares.