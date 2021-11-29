Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update should arrive in early 2022

CD Projekt Red, best known as developers of The Witcher series of video games, released its science-fiction game Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020 after years of waiting and hype. However, to say the game had a rocky start would be an understatement — Cyberpunk was famously buggy at release, and was even de-listed from the PlayStation Store for a short time. Most of the issues were sorted out within a few months, but fans of the game are still waiting for an update to fully support the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

CD Projekt Red released its Q3 2021 earnings information on Monday (via The Verge), which isn’t too interesting for anyone who isn’t an investor, except for one detail. The report confirms Cyberpunk’s next-gen update is set for release in the first quarter of 2022 — so sometime between January 1st and March 31st. CD Projekt Red also said that the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (which will also have some content based on the newer Netflix series) will arrive later, in Q2 2022.

Both the Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher updates will be free for anyone who already own the games, which hasn’t always been the case with games from other companies. Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which added support for next-generation consoles and various community mods, was a $20 upgrade for anyone who already owned Skyrim Special Edition. 505 Games received some backlash last year when it didn’t offer any free or discounted upgrades for Control: Ultimate Edition.

While we wait for the Cyberpunk 2077 update, the game remains available to play on the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 with the consoles’ backwards compatibility features. CD Projekt Red hasn’t offered specific details on how the upcoming update will function differently than the existing Xbox One/PS4 versions, but presumably it will have improved performance and graphics, like the next-gen updates for other games.