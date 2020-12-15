Cyberpunk 2077 ‘wasn’t ready’ for PS4 and Xbox One X, admit developers

Cyberpunk 2077 is easily the most hyped game of the year, and since its release last week, many have come to the conclusion that it wasn’t the monster it was billed to be. After its share price plummeted yesterday by over 50%, developer CD Projekt Red (CDPR) had an emergency conference call with investors earlier today, to look at what had gone wrong.

CDPR’s business development SVP, Michal Nowakowski was forced to admit that the company had focused resources on the new generation consoles — Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5. A quote from the call, reported at Android Central said: “It is more about us looking – as was previously stated – at the PC and next-gen performance rather than current-gen, we definitely did not spend enough time looking at that. I wouldn’t say that we felt any external or internal pressure to launch on the date – other than the normal pressure, which is typical for any release. So that was not the cause.”

That shouldn’t be mistaken for ‘no pressure at all’ of course. As one of the biggest launch titles for the new-gen. devices and one of the main titles on Christmas lists this year, CDPR would have had a major dent on the industry if it had been delayed any further than the 21 days it already had. In that sense, the pressure was huge to get Cyberpunk 2077 in the shops and online stores in time.

Development of Cyberpunk 2077 went down to the wire, with CEO Marcin Iwiński explaining that the PS4 and Xbox One X versions were being worked on right up until launch. “Unfortunately this resulted in giving it to reviewers just one day before the release, which was definitely too late and the media didn’t get the chance to review it properly. That was not intended; we were just fixing the game until the very last moment.”

CDPR has added that, although it has already apologised for the blunders which made the game look like an early iteration of Apple Maps, there are no special refund procedures, and that dissatisfied users will have to contact their retailer or online store in the usual way.

