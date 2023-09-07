The Complete 2023 Cybersecurity Developer & IT Skills Bundle $70 $755 Save $685 A 26-course bundle that will help you learn the ins and outs of cybersecurity, helping you become an expert in the field. $70 at XDA Depot

The internet can be a dangerous place, so being educated and vigilant is important. If you've ever thought about dabbling in cybersecurity, this bundle with 26-courses is going to be right up your alley. Normally, this bundle comes in priced at $754.99. But now, for a limited time, you can score this deal that knocks 90% off the regular price, and pick it up for just $70.

Now, there are a lot of courses here, but luckily, there isn't a time limit to complete these modules, so you can spend all the time you need and even redo them if you think you missed something the first time around. As far as the things you'll learn, there are courses like Microsoft Azure Security Technologies, Python for Security, Microsoft 365 Security Administration, Cisco CCNP Security SNCF, and more.

There are a lot to learn here with 400 hours of course material. Best of all, these courses are meant to be used by people of all skill levels. That means you don't need too much prior knowledge to get into the swing of things. So if you've been thinking about expanding your skill set, or just want to learn something new for fun, The Complete 2023 Cybersecurity Developer & IT Skills Bundle is going to be just for you.

Remember, by buying through XDA, you're getting a massive discount on the bundle that knocks 90% off the original price. Of course, if there are courses that don't interest you in the bundle, you can get a refund for modules that you don't redeem. So if you're interested, be sure to grab this deal while you can.